World Traveler Creates Project to Build Chalkboards for Kids in Togo, West Africa - with YouTube Video of Each One Andy Lee Graham, world traveler, has started a long-term project to install children's chalkboards in villages of Togo, West Africa. Funded by GoFundMe.com page, he proves completion by recording video before and after installation, posting videos on YouTube. - July 16, 2019 - HoboTraveler.com