

Tonga News

Press Releases Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

RSS Feeds: PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Parcus Group to Deliver Product Management Training for Tonga Communications Corporation Tonga Communications Corporation (TCC) and Parcus Group, announced today that they have entered into an agreement under which Parcus Group will provide professional and training services around the telecom product management for TCC. Parcus Group will also be supplying it’s Telecom Product Management Software Platform to TCC, as part of this agreement. - May 09, 2015 - Parcus Group Tonga Travel Guide Launched The new online Tonga Travel Guide from SouthPacific.org is indicative of the switch from print to digital media. - August 17, 2011 - South Pacific Organizer Press Releases 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1