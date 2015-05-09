Tonga News
Parcus Group to Deliver Product Management Training for Tonga Communications Corporation
Tonga Communications Corporation (TCC) and Parcus Group, announced today that they have entered into an agreement under which Parcus Group will provide professional and training services around the telecom product management for TCC. Parcus Group will also be supplying it’s Telecom Product Management Software Platform to TCC, as part of this agreement. - May 09, 2015 - Parcus Group
Tonga Travel Guide Launched
The new online Tonga Travel Guide from SouthPacific.org is indicative of the switch from print to digital media. - August 17, 2011 - South Pacific Organizer
Press Releases 1 - 2 of 2