PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New High Stability Equipment Mounting Feet from Elesa Elesa’s new LV series of high stability mounting feet feature an asymmetric foot design incorporating screw-down pads for positive positioning and enhanced structural integrity for applications such as conveyors and other vibration prone equipment. - May 19, 2016 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Spirea GmbH Completed an Ecological Solar Pv System for Agro-Industrial Company Farolur S.A. In Uruguay German cleantech company Spirea GmbH, together with its local partner ERGO SRL have announced the completion of a pilot solar photovoltaic system of 5kWp for company Farolur S.A. in Laguna del Sauce, Maldonado, Uruguay. The project consists of the installation of 20 photovoltaic panels in the dairy... - December 19, 2015 - Spirea GmbH

Spirea GmbH Installed a Pilot Photovoltaic System with 2 kWp for the Faculty of Engineering at the University of the Republic in Uruguay The German company Spirea GmbH, together with its local partner ERGO SRL have announced the installation and connection of a pilot solar photovoltaic system of 2kWp for the Faculty of Engineering (FING) at the University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay. - December 15, 2015 - Spirea GmbH

US Department of Energy Award Winning Team Used SlideModel.com Templates It takes fine presentation skills and the right content to impress a well-versed audience. Recently, students from University of California, Berkeley did just that by winning the award for the “Most Innovative” Proposal by using Slide Model’s PowerPoint Templates. - April 07, 2014 - SlideModel

FPPT to Continuously Offer Fresh, Free PowerPoint Templates with Its Growing Database Now Reaching More Than 3,000 Templates Growing needs of corporate or business presenters, teachers, students, event organizers, working professionals, and all PowerPoint users are continuously changing like seasons in a year. And as the Christmas season is just around the corner, FPPT will be ready to bring good cheers to everyone with its fresh and exclusive Christmas-themed backgrounds and templates for PowerPoint along with its growing database of more than 3,000 free PowerPoint templates. - November 26, 2013 - FPPT.com

Free Business PowerPoint Templates at SlideHunter Now an ideal Match for Slide Online Free Business PowerPoint Templates provider SlideHunter has teamed up with SlideOnline to help users create and share business presentations online. - November 12, 2013 - Slide Online

FPPT Becomes One of the Largest for Free Powerpoint Templates Providers Gone are the days when PowerPoint users had to work with a handful of default templates, as PowerPoint template providers like FPPT.Com have become the rule rather than the exception, with a collection of thousands of free PowerPoint templates. - August 07, 2013 - FPPT.com

BO-ZERO Releases Matching Lights for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad Matching Lights: a Color-Matching Puzzle Game for Bright Minds Only BO-ZERO today announced that their most recent game, Matching Lights, is now available for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad on the Apple App Store. Matching Lights is a challenging color-matching game where players swap chips to match the lights of the same color until all of them are on. - September 12, 2012 - BO-ZERO

Zero-One Design Announce Social Media, Job and News Posting Zero-One Design have enhanced their Start-Up Recruitment and Recruitment Website packages to include full social media integration for jobs and news. - December 10, 2011 - Zero-One Design Limited

Fppt.com Launches Free Halloween Party Presentation Templates in an Interactive Show to Present During a Halloween Party Fppt.com today is giving everyone a better way to present, welcome friends, neighbors or visitors for the Halloween celebration. - October 29, 2011 - FPPT

CalunixSA Releases Study on Brand Effectiveness for Online Gaming CalunixSA announced the results of a study about online gaming and the effectiveness of advertising in that medium that was conducted among Internet casual gamers to discern if they would remember any brands after playing online games. - October 16, 2009 - Calunix S.A.

Calunix Launches a Website Online media agency Calunix SA launches new site to place the company on a firmer footing in the always challenging scenery of online media marketing. - October 02, 2009 - Calunix S.A.

Custom Made SEO Reports by an Experienced SEO Specialist Now website owners can order custom made SEO reports made by an experienced search engine optimization specialist. Paula1seospecialist.com offers reports analyzing the current situation of a website as well as reports analyzing the progress of the website once it has been optimized. - August 27, 2009 - paula1seospecialist.com

Paula1 SEO Expert Offers Organic Search Engine Optimization Plans in English and Spanish An experienced SEO expert launches her website Paula1seospecialist.com offering organic search engine optimization plans for websites in English, Spanish or both languages. - August 15, 2009 - paula1seospecialist.com

New Release: OpenGoo 1.3 Feng Office team has just released version 1.3 of online office OpenGoo, with new features that improve business management and communication. A billing module debuts in version 1.3. Event reminders are also a much requested and notable addition. These and other updates to this popular package make it an excellent tool for businesses and organizations to improve their productivity and collaboration. - March 25, 2009 - Feng Office

Author Philip Coppens: "The Valencia Cup is Not the Real Grail" On November 7-9, 2008, a congress was held at the Catholic University of Valencia, titled “Valencia, City of the Holy Grail,” focusing on a chalice reputed by some to be the true Last Supper chalice. The congress was the latest attempt to cement the Valencia Cup’s claim as being the best contender for being the legendary Holy Grail. Philip Coppens argues the Cup cannot possibly be the genuine Holy Grail. - December 13, 2008 - Philip Coppens