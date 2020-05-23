Growing needs of corporate or business presenters, teachers, students, event organizers, working professionals, and all PowerPoint users are continuously changing like seasons in a year. And as the Christmas season is just around the corner, FPPT will be ready to bring good cheers to everyone with its fresh and exclusive Christmas-themed backgrounds and templates for PowerPoint along with its growing database of more than 3,000 free PowerPoint templates. - November 26, 2013 - FPPT.com