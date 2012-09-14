PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Elesa’s new LV series of high stability mounting feet feature an asymmetric foot design incorporating screw-down pads for positive positioning and enhanced structural integrity for applications such as conveyors and other vibration prone equipment. - May 19, 2016 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
German cleantech company Spirea GmbH, together with its local partner ERGO SRL have announced the completion of a pilot solar photovoltaic system of 5kWp for company Farolur S.A. in Laguna del Sauce, Maldonado, Uruguay.
The project consists of the installation of 20 photovoltaic panels in the dairy... - December 19, 2015 - Spirea GmbH
The German company Spirea GmbH, together with its local partner ERGO SRL have announced the installation and connection of a pilot solar photovoltaic system of 2kWp for the Faculty of Engineering (FING) at the University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay. - December 15, 2015 - Spirea GmbH
It takes fine presentation skills and the right content to impress a well-versed audience. Recently, students from University of California, Berkeley did just that by winning the award for the “Most Innovative” Proposal by using Slide Model’s PowerPoint Templates. - April 07, 2014 - SlideModel
Growing needs of corporate or business presenters, teachers, students, event organizers, working professionals, and all PowerPoint users are continuously changing like seasons in a year. And as the Christmas season is just around the corner, FPPT will be ready to bring good cheers to everyone with its fresh and exclusive Christmas-themed backgrounds and templates for PowerPoint along with its growing database of more than 3,000 free PowerPoint templates. - November 26, 2013 - FPPT.com
Free Business PowerPoint Templates provider SlideHunter has teamed up with SlideOnline to help users create and share business presentations online. - November 12, 2013 - Slide Online
Gone are the days when PowerPoint users had to work with a handful of default templates, as PowerPoint template providers like FPPT.Com have become the rule rather than the exception, with a collection of thousands of free PowerPoint templates. - August 07, 2013 - FPPT.com
BO-ZERO today announced that their most recent game, Matching Lights, is now available for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad on the Apple App Store. Matching Lights is a challenging color-matching game where players swap chips to match the lights of the same color until all of them are on. - September 12, 2012 - BO-ZERO
Zero-One Design have enhanced their Start-Up Recruitment and Recruitment Website packages to include full social media integration for jobs and news. - December 10, 2011 - Zero-One Design Limited
Fppt.com today is giving everyone a better way to present, welcome friends, neighbors or visitors for the Halloween celebration. - October 29, 2011 - FPPT
CalunixSA announced the results of a study about online gaming and the effectiveness of advertising in that medium that was conducted among Internet casual gamers to discern if they would remember any brands after playing online games. - October 16, 2009 - Calunix S.A.
Online media agency Calunix SA launches new site to place the company on a firmer footing in the always challenging scenery of online media marketing. - October 02, 2009 - Calunix S.A.
Now website owners can order custom made SEO reports made by an experienced search engine optimization specialist. Paula1seospecialist.com offers reports analyzing the current situation of a website as well as reports analyzing the progress of the website once it has been optimized. - August 27, 2009 - paula1seospecialist.com
An experienced SEO expert launches her website Paula1seospecialist.com offering organic search engine optimization plans for websites in English, Spanish or both languages. - August 15, 2009 - paula1seospecialist.com
Feng Office team has just released version 1.3 of online office OpenGoo, with new features that improve business management and communication. A billing module debuts in version 1.3. Event reminders are also a much requested and notable addition. These and other updates to this popular package make it an excellent tool for businesses and organizations to improve their productivity and collaboration. - March 25, 2009 - Feng Office
On November 7-9, 2008, a congress was held at the Catholic University of Valencia, titled “Valencia, City of the Holy Grail,” focusing on a chalice reputed by some to be the true Last Supper chalice. The congress was the latest attempt to cement the Valencia Cup’s claim as being the best contender for being the legendary Holy Grail. Philip Coppens argues the Cup cannot possibly be the genuine Holy Grail. - December 13, 2008 - Philip Coppens
Anonymous purchase of physical gold now possible through Capital Conservator's offshore brokerage accounts. - December 04, 2008 - Capital Conservator