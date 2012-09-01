Venezuela News
Exotic Voyages – Southeast Asia Luxury Travel Company to Focus on Growth in United Kingdom Market
The British desiring to explore Southeast Asia are likely to be offered better travelling service in Vietnam and its ancient neighbour countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar by Exotic Voyages. The 20-year old luxury travel team is now planning to extend their UK market. - September 01, 2012 - Exotic Voyages
Child Watching: Tiny Readings for Grandparents Published by Outskirts Press
Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated family and relationships, life stages and toilet training book from Caracas, Venezuela author, Pedro Roberto Bernal. - November 28, 2011 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press Announces The Art of Solving Sudoku Step by Step, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Puzzles Book from Merida Author Narahari Joshi
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published The Art of Solving Sudoku Step by Step by Narahari Joshi, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 8.25 x 11 paperback in the Puzzles category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested... - January 30, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Francisco A. Hernandez, Executive Director of Business Risk Service for Ernst and Young, Has Been Named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business
Francisco A. Hernandez, Executive Director of Business Risk Service for Ernst and Young, has been named Princeton Premiers honored Member in Business. Francisco received his Masters of Business Administration from Universidad Catolica Andres Bello in Venezuela. As Executive Director, Francisco... - November 01, 2007 - Princeton Premier
Gisela Falcon, a Consultant at Accenture, Has Been Named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business
Gisela Falcon, a consultant at Accenture, has been named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business. As a consultant, Gisela works on production, planning and distribution. From the University of Venezuela, Gisela has a degree in Industrial Engineering. Gislea is now headed to Canada to work on... - August 28, 2007 - Princeton Premier