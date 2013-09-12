The 54 MW power plant will supply up to 150,000 customers in Yemen which will benefit more than half a million people. Altaaqa Global hired 95% of the total employees from Yemen and were able to deliver the project on time. This is one of the great success stories of doing synergy between the government, local community and a private company in the power industry. - August 15, 2013 - Altaaqa Global CAT Rental Power