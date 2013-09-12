Yemen News
UNESCO-Protected Yemen: Ambitious Summit Attempt on Socotra in Pirate Heartland
This October 30th 2013, an intrepid team of Secret Compass adventurers will head to the Yemeni island of Socotra on a pioneering expedition to summit the island’s highest peak, Mount Hajhir. - September 12, 2013 - Secret Compass
Aden’s Governor, PEC and Altaaqa Global Inaugurates 54 MW Power Plant
The 54 MW power plant will supply up to 150,000 customers in Yemen which will benefit more than half a million people. Altaaqa Global hired 95% of the total employees from Yemen and were able to deliver the project on time. This is one of the great success stories of doing synergy between the government, local community and a private company in the power industry. - August 15, 2013 - Altaaqa Global CAT Rental Power
Bharti Telesoft Makes Roaming Simpler for SabaFon Subscribers
Bharti Telesoft, a leading global supplier of core Value Added Services (VAS) platforms and Business Support Systems (BSS) for wireless and wireline carriers, has signed an agreement to deploy its RoamVantage platform at SabaFon, helping to deliver a range of roaming services that will increase... - November 08, 2006 - Bharti Telesoft