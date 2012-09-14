PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Yemen News

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

  RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

UNESCO-Protected Yemen: Ambitious Summit Attempt on Socotra in Pirate Heartland
This October 30th 2013, an intrepid team of Secret Compass adventurers will head to the Yemeni island of Socotra on a pioneering expedition to summit the island’s highest peak, Mount Hajhir. - September 12, 2013 - Secret Compass
Aden’s Governor, PEC and Altaaqa Global Inaugurates 54 MW Power Plant
The 54 MW power plant will supply up to 150,000 customers in Yemen which will benefit more than half a million people. Altaaqa Global hired 95% of the total employees from Yemen and were able to deliver the project on time. This is one of the great success stories of doing synergy between the government, local community and a private company in the power industry. - August 15, 2013 - Altaaqa Global CAT Rental Power
Bharti Telesoft Makes Roaming Simpler for SabaFon Subscribers
Bharti Telesoft, a leading global supplier of core Value Added Services (VAS) platforms and Business Support Systems (BSS) for wireless and wireline carriers, has signed an agreement to deploy its RoamVantage platform at SabaFon, helping to deliver a range of roaming services that will increase service... - November 08, 2006 - Bharti Telesoft
Press Releases 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help