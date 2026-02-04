Afghanistan News
Loveforce International Announces Its 6th Annual All Love Song February Releases
Loveforce International has announced it’s sixth annual All Love Song February Releases. All Love Song February is when Loveforce International only releases Digital Music Singles that are love songs to honor St. Valentine’s Day, a day traditionally reserved for lovers. - February 04, 2026 - Loveforce International Publishing Company
New Satellite Internet Services Offered to Military Personnel in Afghanistan
TS2 Satellite Technologies company is introducing new broadband services on Eutelsat EB4 & W6 satellites to the Afghan market. These types of telecommunication products are mainly used by the companies that execute contracts in Asia, as well as by the soldiers that are stationed in Afghanistan. - March 24, 2010 - TS2 Satellite Technologies
Wafa Provides Reliable Satellite Internet Services for Soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq
WAFA is introducing new satellite internet broadband services for Hughes HX 50 and iDirect on Eutelsat W7 satellite for the Afghanistan and Middle East regions. - March 22, 2010 - Wafa Technical Systems Services
Afghanistan’s Winter – a Looming Crisis in a Stricken Land
Last winter was the harshest in living memory, thousands died, mostly children. Mahboba’s Promise Inc., an Australian / Afghan NGO, is one organisation working hard in Afghanistan to minimise the suffering and avoid the tragedy of last year. - October 16, 2008 - Mahboba's Promise
Wallace D. Wattles Speaks on the Universal Laws
From the desk of Dr Magne, author of The Science of Being Well Home Study Course with Wallace D. Wattles. - December 11, 2006 - The Science of Being Well