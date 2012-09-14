PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

World Bank Report on PPPS in Power Transmission in Africa Will be Presented at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Next Week “The ‘Linking up: Public-Private Partnerships in Power Transmission in Africa’ report has a very simple message: the private sector is already actively involved in power generation in Africa, and the same could happen in the transmission sector as has happened in other parts of the... - September 27, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa

Focus on Exciting Renewable Regional Prospects at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé in October Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, CEO, Greenwish Partners, an independent power producer is one of the featured keynote speakers during the opening session of the upcoming Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé from 2-3 October that will focus on the renewable energy potential of the region. - August 03, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa

Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Unites Region in Finding Solutions to Its Energy Deficit Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebranded Future Energy Central Africa forum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year. “We have deliberately put together a very practical programme,” says... - July 14, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa

Another Successful iPAD Cameroon in Yaoundé as Event Evolves Into Future Energy Central Africa iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum is to re-launch in 2017 as Future Energy Central Africa, a regional conference that will drive regional power growth. - January 19, 2017 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum

"Imperative That the Financial Stability of the Sector is Addressed to Support Investment," says Globeleq in Run-Up to iPAD Cameroon “It is imperative that the financial stability of the sector is addressed to support and encourage private investment in Cameroon” – this is according to Jean-Louis Ekra, board member of Globeleq, a successful private investor in the country’s power sector and returning diamond... - October 26, 2016 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum

iPAD Cameroon Returns to Yaoundé as the Energy Sector Gains Momentum Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will deliver the opening keynote address of the iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum, which is returning to Yaoundé from 10-11 November. At last year’s inaugural event, Mr Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO of... - October 13, 2016 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum

CDlancer Organises 6th Edition of the Open Translation Day Discussions, Networking and Insights Into the World of Translators and Interpreters - July 04, 2016 - CDlancer

Cameroon’s ENEO CEO Says iPAD Cameroon Was "a Great Platform for Dialogue and Discussions" “The iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum proved to be a great platform for dialogue and discussions between the various actors in our sector,” says Mr Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO of ENEO Cameroon, the country's state utility. He adds: “I had some very interesting meetings with... - December 19, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum

Globeleq Diamond Sponsors at iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum in Yaoundé in December Globeleq, a leading African independent power producer, is the exclusive diamond sponsor at the inaugural iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum in Yaoundé from 1-2 December. Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will officially open the... - November 18, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum

iPAD Cameroon Launches in Yaounde in December as Cameroon Emerges as the Next Power Investment Destination in Central Africa Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will officially open the inaugural iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum on 1 December as more than 200 utility experts, financiers and prospective investors gather in Yaoundé to focus on fast-tracking... - November 05, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum

Altaaqa Global’s Rental Gas Power Plants in Cameroon Go Live Completed in just 21 days and boasting a combined capacity of 50 MW, the temporary gas power plants provide the country with a new reliable and sustainable source of power. - May 20, 2015 - Altaaqa Global

Netcom.cm SARL Declares TRAFFIC Amsterdam a Success Mr. Moustapha Saya Kaigama, CEO and President of Netcom.cm SARL, said the T.R.A.F.F.I.C. Amsterdam conference was a big success for Cameroonese Internet domain names. - June 14, 2009 - Netcom.cm Sarl