“The ‘Linking up: Public-Private Partnerships in Power Transmission in Africa’ report has a very simple message: the private sector is already actively involved in power generation in Africa, and the same could happen in the transmission sector as has happened in other parts of the... - September 27, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, CEO, Greenwish Partners, an independent power producer is one of the featured keynote speakers during the opening session of the upcoming Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé from 2-3 October that will focus on the renewable energy potential of the region. - August 03, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebranded Future Energy Central Africa forum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year. “We have deliberately put together a very practical programme,” says... - July 14, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum is to re-launch in 2017 as Future Energy Central Africa, a regional conference that will drive regional power growth. - January 19, 2017 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
“It is imperative that the financial stability of the sector is addressed to support and encourage private investment in Cameroon” – this is according to Jean-Louis Ekra, board member of Globeleq, a successful private investor in the country’s power sector and returning diamond... - October 26, 2016 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will deliver the opening keynote address of the iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum, which is returning to Yaoundé from 10-11 November.
At last year’s inaugural event, Mr Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO of... - October 13, 2016 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Discussions, Networking and Insights Into the World of Translators and Interpreters - July 04, 2016 - CDlancer
“The iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum proved to be a great platform for dialogue and discussions between the various actors in our sector,” says Mr Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO of ENEO Cameroon, the country's state utility. He adds: “I had some very interesting meetings with... - December 19, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Globeleq, a leading African independent power producer, is the exclusive diamond sponsor at the inaugural iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum in Yaoundé from 1-2 December.
Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will officially open the... - November 18, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will officially open the inaugural iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum on 1 December as more than 200 utility experts, financiers and prospective investors gather in Yaoundé to focus on fast-tracking... - November 05, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Completed in just 21 days and boasting a combined capacity of 50 MW, the temporary gas power plants provide the country with a new reliable and sustainable source of power. - May 20, 2015 - Altaaqa Global
Mr. Moustapha Saya Kaigama, CEO and President of Netcom.cm SARL, said the T.R.A.F.F.I.C. Amsterdam conference was a big success for Cameroonese Internet domain names. - June 14, 2009 - Netcom.cm Sarl
﻿The president of NETCOM.cm Sarl, the official registry in charge of the Country Code Top Level Domains of The Republic of Cameroon, announced today that the top-level domain .CM will be launched this summer. Mr. Moustapha Saya Kaigama, president of NETCOM.cm Sarl, will present the details about... - May 27, 2009 - Netcom.cm Sarl