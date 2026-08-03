Cameroon News
Recent Release, "African Bronze Production," from Newman Springs Publishing, Reveals How Ancient African Bronzework Shaped Societies Through Lost-Wax Technology
Professor Martin Elouga and Dr. Salamatou have completed a new book, "African Bronze Production": Technology, Symbols, Representations, and Meaning, which examines the profound historical significance of bronze metallurgy across ancient African societies. While iron metallurgy has... - August 03, 2026 - Newman Springs Publishing
SEFON Voltage Regulator Enhances Power Quality and Grid Reliability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a professional manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation solutions, is proud to introduce its advanced Voltage Regulator series, designed to improve power quality, stabilize voltage fluctuations, and ensure reliable electricity... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
World Bank Report on PPPS in Power Transmission in Africa Will be Presented at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Next Week
“The ‘Linking up: Public-Private Partnerships in Power Transmission in Africa’ report has a very simple message: the private sector is already actively involved in power generation in Africa, and the same could happen in the transmission sector as has happened in other parts of... - September 27, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Focus on Exciting Renewable Regional Prospects at Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé in October
Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, CEO, Greenwish Partners, an independent power producer is one of the featured keynote speakers during the opening session of the upcoming Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé from 2-3 October that will focus on the renewable energy potential of the region. - August 03, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé Unites Region in Finding Solutions to Its Energy Deficit
Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebranded Future Energy Central Africa forum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year. “We have deliberately put together a very practical programme,”... - July 14, 2017 - Future Energy Central Africa
Another Successful iPAD Cameroon in Yaoundé as Event Evolves Into Future Energy Central Africa
iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum is to re-launch in 2017 as Future Energy Central Africa, a regional conference that will drive regional power growth. - January 19, 2017 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
"Imperative That the Financial Stability of the Sector is Addressed to Support Investment," says Globeleq in Run-Up to iPAD Cameroon
“It is imperative that the financial stability of the sector is addressed to support and encourage private investment in Cameroon” – this is according to Jean-Louis Ekra, board member of Globeleq, a successful private investor in the country’s power sector and returning... - October 26, 2016 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
iPAD Cameroon Returns to Yaoundé as the Energy Sector Gains Momentum
Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will deliver the opening keynote address of the iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum, which is returning to Yaoundé from 10-11 November. At last year’s inaugural event, Mr Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO... - October 13, 2016 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
cdlancer Organises 6th Edition of the Open Translation Day
Discussions, Networking and Insights Into the World of Translators and Interpreters - July 04, 2016 - cdLancer
Cameroon’s ENEO CEO Says iPAD Cameroon Was "a Great Platform for Dialogue and Discussions"
“The iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum proved to be a great platform for dialogue and discussions between the various actors in our sector,” says Mr Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO of ENEO Cameroon, the country's state utility. He adds: “I had some very interesting meetings... - December 19, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Globeleq Diamond Sponsors at iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum in Yaoundé in December
Globeleq, a leading African independent power producer, is the exclusive diamond sponsor at the inaugural iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum in Yaoundé from 1-2 December. Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will officially open... - November 18, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
iPAD Cameroon Launches in Yaounde in December as Cameroon Emerges as the Next Power Investment Destination in Central Africa
Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Basile Atangana Kouna, will officially open the inaugural iPAD Cameroon Energy & Infrastructure Forum on 1 December as more than 200 utility experts, financiers and prospective investors gather in Yaoundé to focus on... - November 05, 2015 - iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum
Altaaqa Global’s Rental Gas Power Plants in Cameroon Go Live
Completed in just 21 days and boasting a combined capacity of 50 MW, the temporary gas power plants provide the country with a new reliable and sustainable source of power. - May 20, 2015 - Altaaqa Global
Netcom.cm SARL Declares TRAFFIC Amsterdam a Success
Mr. Moustapha Saya Kaigama, CEO and President of Netcom.cm SARL, said the T.R.A.F.F.I.C. Amsterdam conference was a big success for Cameroonese Internet domain names. - June 14, 2009 - Netcom.cm Sarl
NETCOM.cm Launches .CM Toplevel Domains
The president of NETCOM.cm Sarl, the official registry in charge of the Country Code Top Level Domains of The Republic of Cameroon, announced today that the top-level domain .CM will be launched this summer. Mr. Moustapha Saya Kaigama, president of NETCOM.cm Sarl, will present the details... - May 27, 2009 - Netcom.cm Sarl