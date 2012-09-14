

Pronouncement in El Salvador Deems Forests to be Living Entities Yesterday, on World Environment Day, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a pronouncement deeming that "forests are living entities." The pronouncement also states that each person must commit to caring for, preserving, and respecting forests and to promoting concrete actions... - June 07, 2019 - Earth Law Center Incorporation of New Partners in Consortium - El Salvador Consortium Centro America Abogados - El Salvador is proud to announce the incorporation of new partners. As of January 2010, the founding partners of the firm have invited new partners in the Salvadoran office: Suzanne de Tablas Lawyer and Notary Public. Graduated from the Alberto Masferrer University,... - March 05, 2010 - Consortium Centro America Abogados