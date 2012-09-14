PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
El Salvador News

Press Releases

Pronouncement in El Salvador Deems Forests to be Living Entities
Yesterday, on World Environment Day, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a pronouncement deeming that “forests are living entities.” The pronouncement also states that each person must commit to caring for, preserving, and respecting forests and to promoting concrete actions... - June 07, 2019 - Earth Law Center
Incorporation of New Partners in Consortium - El Salvador
Consortium Centro America Abogados - El Salvador is proud to announce the incorporation of new partners. As of January 2010, the founding partners of the firm have invited new partners in the Salvadoran office: Suzanne de Tablas Lawyer and Notary Public. Graduated from the Alberto Masferrer University,... - March 05, 2010 - Consortium Centro America Abogados
