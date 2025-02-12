El Salvador News
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Pronouncement in El Salvador Deems Forests to be Living Entities
Yesterday, on World Environment Day, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a pronouncement deeming that “forests are living entities.” The pronouncement also states that each person must commit to caring for, preserving, and respecting forests and to promoting concrete... - June 07, 2019 - Earth Law Center
Incorporation of New Partners in Consortium - El Salvador
Consortium Centro America Abogados - El Salvador is proud to announce the incorporation of new partners. As of January 2010, the founding partners of the firm have invited new partners in the Salvadoran office: Suzanne de Tablas Lawyer and Notary Public. Graduated from the Alberto Masferrer... - March 05, 2010 - Consortium Centro America Abogados