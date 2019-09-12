Equatorial Guinea News
Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Hotel Joins Marriott Road to Awareness Annual Event
As part of Sheraton Sharm social responsibilities towards the society, and in light of the constant role in serving the community, the hotel has joined Marriott International Hotels & Resorts in Egypt for a cycling event that was dedicated to children with special needs from Dar Al Sondos... - September 12, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Equatorial Guinea: No Borders on Conservation
GC Media is the communications partner for the Spirit of Malabo. A documentary will soon be released to help The drill (Mandrillus leucophaeus). The drill is a species of primate family Cercopithecidae. It is one of the most endangered primate species in the world. This primate can be seen on Biko... - October 27, 2012 - GC Media
Equatorial Guinea Extends Nationality to African-Americans
Equatorial Guinea is “The Roots” for today, says Victor Mooney, transatlantic rower. - October 24, 2012 - GC Media
Sullivan Summit Ends with the Spirit of Malabo
Victor Mooney, AIDS activist and executive director of New York based – South African Arts International, Ltd. (SAAI) has pledged to keep the camaraderie alive; thereby, naming his Brazilian custom made ocean rowboat “The Spirit of Malabo” in a tweet earlier today. - August 25, 2012 - GC Media
American AIDS Activist Names Trans-Atlantic Rowboat in E Guinea Next Week
"Remarkably, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has kept a light on the fight against AIDS with an array of public outreach efforts to improve public awareness of discrimination against those with HIV/AIDS and prevention initiatives,” said Victor Mooney. - August 17, 2012 - GC Media