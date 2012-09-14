PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fiji News

Press Releases

Namale Resort and Spa
Namale Resort & Spa Wins 2017 World Luxury Hotel Award
Namale Awarded Pinnacle Achievement in Luxury for Boutique Design, Excellence of Service - October 24, 2017 - Namale Resort and Spa
Namale Resort and Spa
Namale Resort & Spa in Fiji Named in TripAdvisor's Top 1% for 2017
Recognized in Five Award Categories Including Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the South Pacific - February 07, 2017 - Namale Resort and Spa
Namale Resort and Spa
Namale Resort & Spa Named in TripAdvisor's Top 1% for 2016
Recognized as One of the Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Fiji for Third Year in a Row - January 28, 2016 - Namale Resort and Spa
Coconut Oil Comeback Changing Lives
Pacific FIJI, leaders in gourmet quality Virgin Coconut Oil, are establishing new award-winning methods of producing the highly popular coconut oil while strongly empowering isolated local indigenous communities, paving the way of future development for the industry. - December 03, 2015 - Pacific FIJI
Islands Society Announces 2015-2016 NexGen Artists
The Islands Society selects emerging Pacific Islands artists to showcase talent and thought leadership in the 2015-2016 NexGen Artists Program. - November 15, 2015 - Islands Society
Dalton Kuen-da Lin (Princeton-Harvard China and the World Programs) Named 2015 Winner of Islands Society’s “Security Threats in the Pacific Essay Contest”
Essays from Fiji, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Tonga selected as finalists in essay competition for young scholars. - November 14, 2015 - Islands Society
The Islands Society Announces 2015-2016 Security Scholars
The Islands Society selects young leaders from across the Pacific for the 2015-2016 Security Scholars Program. - November 14, 2015 - Islands Society
Pacific Islands Society Opens Call for Applicants for the 2016-2017 Security Scholars Program
Applications for the second Security Scholars Program are now open for professionals, graduate students, and postgraduate students interested in strengthening and influencing engagement on international affairs in the Pacific Islands. - August 07, 2015 - Pacific Islands Society
Parcus Group and Telecom Fiji to Collaborate on Product Management
Parcus Group, announced today that it has been selected by the service provider Telecom Fiji Limited to deliver product management training and software licenses for service creation tools. - November 18, 2014 - Parcus Group
One Hundred Sands, Ltd Accepts Exclusive Gaming License from Fiji Government
In a partnership designed to fuel tourism, job growth, and expand the Fiji brand, the Fijian government has decided to issue an exclusive gaming license to One Hundred Sands Limited. - December 22, 2011 - One Hundred Sands, LTD
