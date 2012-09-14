

French Polynesia News

Press Releases Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

RSS Feeds: PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Free Nights and Daily Breakfast in Bora Bora Luxury with easyTahiti.com Enjoy the luxurious InterContinental Le Moana Resort with this exclusive promotion and save $800 per person. - October 16, 2008 - easytahiti.com Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1 Page: 1