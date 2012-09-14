PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Grenada News

Press Releases

Brand New ASA Accredited Sailing School in the Caribbean
The Caribbean has a new, fresh ASA accredited sailing school, based in Grenada. You can learn to ride the waves with SeaHorse Sailing School who began operating on the 1st June 2017. They are dedicated to teaching and aim to enable people to become safe, confident and competent sailors. - June 04, 2017 - SeaHorse Sailing School
Grenada Restaurant Introduces Green Gourmet to Go Delivery Service in the Caribbean
Grenada Restaurant recently introduced a new and exciting gourmet meal delivery service on the Caribbean island of Grenada. Customers can order their meals online and enjoy the finest of restaurant dining in the comfort of their own homes. - January 11, 2011 - Grenada Restaurant - Green Gourmet To Go
