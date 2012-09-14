PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Guadeloupe News

Eka at the 7th Annual Global Grain Conference in Geneva
Eka Software Solutions, the leading provider of Commodity Trading and Risk Management software for global commodity markets was a key sponsor at the 7th Annual Global Grain Conference in Geneva in November 2009. More than 900 delegates from 50 countries participated in this year’s Global Grain... - December 05, 2009 - Eka Software Solutions
