

Guadeloupe News

Press Releases Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

RSS Feeds: PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Eka at the 7th Annual Global Grain Conference in Geneva Eka Software Solutions, the leading provider of Commodity Trading and Risk Management software for global commodity markets was a key sponsor at the 7th Annual Global Grain Conference in Geneva in November 2009. More than 900 delegates from 50 countries participated in this year’s Global Grain... - December 05, 2009 - Eka Software Solutions Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1 Page: 1