Creativeworks Productions Wins Gold and Silver in International Video Award Competition
Creativeworks Productions, a Toronto-based agency wins three awards for their excellence in video animation work in this year’s Crystal Vision Awards competition.
Toronto, Canada, October 24, 2008 --(PR.com)-- Creativeworks Productions Inc. is proud to announce that they have won two gold and one silver award for their excellence in video animation work in this year’s Crystal Vision Awards competition. This impressive win brings Creativeworks Productions award tally to six since 2005.
The Crystal Vision Awards, an International video contest honoring the best in television and film productions hosted annually in the U.S., gives thousands of creative artists from around the world the opportunity to receive recognition for their productions. The members of the CVA judging panel are selected from a vast cross-section of broadcasting, film and video disciplines.
“Creativeworks Production’s videos scored high marks across the board from creativity and innovation to production and technical excellence,” says Jeffrey Wilson, President, Crystal Vision Awards. “Our panel of judges also assessed how well all aspects of the video worked in concert to deliver a clear, informative and entertaining message to the audience. Measured against these criteria - these videos clearly proved to be award-winners.”
The Creativeworks Productions’ award-winning videos this year were:
· Town of Markham – Gold Award for GreenPrint
· Livingston International – Gold Award for Honour the Past
· Canadian Standards Association – Silver Award for Mobile Productions
“We are thrilled to be presented with 3 international video awards”, says Creativeworks Productions Inc. principal, Doug Hohener. “I would like to thank my clients for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents. Competing and winning in the international arena means that we are living up to our brand promise: to target the particular needs of each client with unique, creative solutions.”
For over fifteen years Creativeworks Productions Inc. has provided creative solutions including marketing, communications, multimedia and video production to a variety of consumer and B2B clients.
For more information, contact:
Doug Hohener
Creativeworks Productions Inc.
416-707-5094
doug@uncannymindfilms.ca
The Crystal Vision Awards, an International video contest honoring the best in television and film productions hosted annually in the U.S., gives thousands of creative artists from around the world the opportunity to receive recognition for their productions. The members of the CVA judging panel are selected from a vast cross-section of broadcasting, film and video disciplines.
“Creativeworks Production’s videos scored high marks across the board from creativity and innovation to production and technical excellence,” says Jeffrey Wilson, President, Crystal Vision Awards. “Our panel of judges also assessed how well all aspects of the video worked in concert to deliver a clear, informative and entertaining message to the audience. Measured against these criteria - these videos clearly proved to be award-winners.”
The Creativeworks Productions’ award-winning videos this year were:
· Town of Markham – Gold Award for GreenPrint
· Livingston International – Gold Award for Honour the Past
· Canadian Standards Association – Silver Award for Mobile Productions
“We are thrilled to be presented with 3 international video awards”, says Creativeworks Productions Inc. principal, Doug Hohener. “I would like to thank my clients for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents. Competing and winning in the international arena means that we are living up to our brand promise: to target the particular needs of each client with unique, creative solutions.”
For over fifteen years Creativeworks Productions Inc. has provided creative solutions including marketing, communications, multimedia and video production to a variety of consumer and B2B clients.
For more information, contact:
Doug Hohener
Creativeworks Productions Inc.
416-707-5094
doug@uncannymindfilms.ca
Contact
Creativeworks ProductionsContact
Doug Hohener
416 707-5094
Doug Hohener
416 707-5094
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