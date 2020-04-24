Len Musielak Promoted to Chief of Staff

Press Releases Inspirant Group, Inc. Press Release

Inspirant Group is a consulting firm designed from the ground up to simplify things for busy business executives. Clients will never have a team of junior resources working on a project. With specialists in business processes, technology, and people, Inspirant handles complicated transformations from beginning to end. They have redefined consulting. Chicago, IL, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inspirant Group announced that as of October 1st 2019, Inspirant Head of Marketing, Len Musielak had been promoted to Chief of Staff. Inspirant CEO, Amir Azarbad said, "This title change was a recognition of the work Len has done in helping us to shape our overall corporate strategy and organizational design. We spent a lot of time trying to determine the most appropriate title to acknowledge the multifaceted nature of the work Len does for us and the extensive experience and level expertise which he brings to every engagement."When asked about this promotion, Len said, "I am extremely humbled to be recognized with this position by the executive partners. Since joining Inspirant Group, I have been consistently impressed with their dedication to putting people first."Inspirant Group is a consulting firm designed from the ground up to simplify things for busy business executives. Clients will never have a team of junior resources working on a project. With specialists in business processes, technology, and people, Inspirant handles complicated transformations from beginning to end. They have redefined consulting. Contact Information Inspirant Group, Inc.

