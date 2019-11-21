Smart Sight Innovations Employed Innovative Solutions for Waste Collection Management

Press Releases Smart Sight Innovations Press Release

Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has recently offered innovative solutions for waste collection management.

More Precisely, SSI developed a web application that helps to efficiently manage daily operations workflow of the company. From scheduling to tracking, the derived solutions for the system can perform the intended functions easily. Also, waste management tech solutions can track data and offer ease to maintain contracts of customers. The system presented contemporary solutions to decrease human efforts and improve productivity while handling the waste management system.



The development team of the Smart Sight Innovations has applied this technology into the project; with HTML 5, Bootstrap, jQuery, Laravel 5.1 for the user interface, MySQL5.2 for database, and Apache for the successful accomplishment of the project.



Mr. Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Smart Sight Innovations said, "It was a challenging task to develop such innovative solutions for the ease management system, However, with the proactive collaboration with the client, our development team has delivered the intended results on time."



Apart from database development and web development services, SSI offers various IT solutions like eCommerce development, IoT development, mobile application, big data, and many more. Whether a client requires Microsoft technology or an open-source technology to develop a project, the company can smartly handle an IT project with the expert team of dedicated developers.



About the company:

Jayaram Bhat

+91 9004 38 2771



https://www.smartsight.in



