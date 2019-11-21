InfoWest, Inc. Names Randy Cosby Chief Operating Officer

Press Releases InfoWest Inc Press Release

Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States.

Saint George, UT, November 21, 2019 --(



“Randy is one of the main reasons why InfoWest has done so well since its inception. He has a wide array of talents ranging from highly technical to just about every other area and aspect of running a successful business. He continues to innovate and help drive InfoWest with incredible precision and skill,” said Kelly Nyberg, InfoWest President, and CEO.



Effective immediately, Cosby will be responsible for the organization’s aggressive growth strategy, alignment, and prioritization of financial goals and in ensuring operational excellence throughout the company.



“I’m excited for the future here at InfoWest,” said Cosby. “We have an incredible team, and I look forward to empowering them to provide the ultimate in customer and internet service.”



Cosby has been a part of the InfoWest team since the company’s inception in 1994. Prior to this appointment, Cosby served as Vice President of InfoWest and has been instrumental in the execution of InfoWest products and services.



