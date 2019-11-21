Santana Equipment Announces Expansion Office for Its Arizona Operations

Press Releases Santana Equipment Trading Company Press Release

Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, today announced the opening of a new retail/rental space for its Arizona clientele.

Santana Equipment West Division (Phoenix) opened its doors in June of 2012 as the company’s first satellite location. After quickly becoming one of the top sellers of used forklifts in its local Phoenix market, the need was recognized for another satellite office to serve the growing client needs in the East Valley of Arizona. The new space is near Superstition Frwy and S. Country Club Dr. A strong focus for this new location will be continuing the Santana Equipment business of selling quality forklifts, while also emphasizing rent and rent to own options.



When asked about the Mesa expansion office Alex Stuckey, Santana Equipment’s West Division Manager, said, “We are very pleased and excited to announce the opening of another office in Arizona. With the successful move of our Chicago office into a much larger facility, we are now able to expand our Arizona business as well. With this year being our 20th anniversary it’s incredible to see the growth we have had, and this new location is the next step for us in making sure we are covering the growing needs of our customer base.”



For more information about Santana Equipment, visit santanaequipment.com or call 602-283-5466.



To learn more about the new location go to mesaforklift.com or call 480-809-2022



About Santana Equipment Trading Company

Seth Worthey

623-283-4020



http://www.santanaequipment.com



