Steven E. Schmitt is Hosting Monthly Health Conscious Events in Orange County California

October’s Wake Up opening event in Orange County, California was a big hit.

Laguna Beach, CA, November 22, 2019 --(



These monthly health conscious events are for individuals who wish to know how to improve their health and life by mindfulness-based approach which include natural and inorganic means.



This Event is designed to build a harmony between mind and soul, it offers the attendees benefits like:



• Complete understanding about how to improve one’s physical, emotional, spiritual and financial well-being with leading edge science-based information and education

• Guidance how to attain clarity

• Massive traction in business and life

• Learning the tips and tricks to look and feel at their optimum levels

• How to train the brain to be a magnet for money

• Educational sessions, workshops led by some of the leading and emerging industry experts and much more



Schmitt says, "This event will enlighten its audience on how to improve their health and life. There's a lot to do with your health. Come and find out how to sleep better, how to ground yourself and get rid of inflammation, how meditation helps you heal."



He adds further - "The best way is to Wake Up live a life you love and love the life you live."



For more details about the upcoming event, visit https://Wakeupocevent.com/



Find out more about this event at

Wakeupocevent.com

562-884-0062



About Steven E Schmitt:



Steven E. Schmitt has worked with world-renowned authors, top doctors, CEOs of major companies, top fiction and non-fiction authors and owners of top franchises.



He loves helping business owners who have a powerful message, learn how to get it out to the world. Steven E. And his team has made over 1000 bestsellers world wide and teaches authors how to create cash flow with their own book. He teaches a book is a business.



Steven E. has sold over 2 million books worldwide. Dr. Deepak Chopra, Anthony Robbins have been in his "Wake Up - Live the Life you Love" book series.



Steven E. Schmitt

562-884-0062



www.bestsellerguru.com



