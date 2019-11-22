GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP075N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming

Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

New Taipei City, Taiwan, November 22, 2019 --(



The dimming adjustment output of the GP-CVP075N series LED driver ranges from 5% to 100%. Works with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers. The typical power conversion efficiency is 83% for 12V and 84% for 24V. It supports an AC input voltage range from 205 to 256 VAC.



The fully isolated case design enables the LED driver can be used in dry and damp environments, and operating temperature range from -20°C to 45°C. Additionally, with IP65 approval as well as four protections includes the Over-Voltage Protection (OVP), Over-Current Protection (OCP), Short-Circuit Protection (SCP) and Over-Temperature Protection (OTP), make these drivers are highly secure.



Features:

- AC input range from 205 to 256V AC.

- Constant voltage mode.

- Work with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers.

- AC phase-cut dimming.

- IP65 rated.

- Fully potted suitable for dry and damp location applications.

- Safety protections include OVP, OCP, SCP, and OTP.

- Appropriate for LED strips application.

- 2 Years warranty.

- RoHS compliant.



Read more information about the GP-CVP075N series, please visit:

http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-CV-TriacDIM-CVP.htm



About GlacialPower



Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



