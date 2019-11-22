PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP075N Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming


New Taipei City, Taiwan, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP075N series LED constant voltage driver. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 60 W and 76.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming function, and appropriates for LED strips application in places such as restaurants, jewelry shop, home and theater.

The dimming adjustment output of the GP-CVP075N series LED driver ranges from 5% to 100%. Works with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers. The typical power conversion efficiency is 83% for 12V and 84% for 24V. It supports an AC input voltage range from 205 to 256 VAC.

The fully isolated case design enables the LED driver can be used in dry and damp environments, and operating temperature range from -20°C to 45°C. Additionally, with IP65 approval as well as four protections includes the Over-Voltage Protection (OVP), Over-Current Protection (OCP), Short-Circuit Protection (SCP) and Over-Temperature Protection (OTP), make these drivers are highly secure.

Features:
- AC input range from 205 to 256V AC.
- Constant voltage mode.
- Work with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers.
- AC phase-cut dimming.
- IP65 rated.
- Fully potted suitable for dry and damp location applications.
- Safety protections include OVP, OCP, SCP, and OTP.
- Appropriate for LED strips application.
- 2 Years warranty.
- RoHS compliant.

Read more information about the GP-CVP075N series, please visit:
http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-CV-TriacDIM-CVP.htm

About GlacialPower

GlacialPower, the power division of GlacialTech, manufactures Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for LED lighting applications. GlacialPower provides LED Drivers and power supplies with a wide wattage range for a variety of applications. GlacialPower power supplies use attractive and contemporary design to deliver quality products that possess innovative features and ease of usability for customers. For details, please visit at www.GlacialPower.com.
Contact Information
GlacialTech Inc.
Erin Huang
+886222441227
Contact
www.glacialtech.com

