New KDG Website Wins UI/UX Design Team Gold MarCom Award

KDG’s Allentown web design team won a gold MarCom award for its 2019 website redesign.

Allentown, PA, November 26, 2019 --(



The WordPress website is highly interactive and includes real-time customer feedback updates. Blogs, case studies, whitepapers, and webinars showcase KDG’s subject matter expertise, while dedicated services and focus pages highlight all of the ways KDG can help businesses streamline operations, improve customer experience, and grow.



“This new website follows closely on the heels of our rebrand and vision change,” explains Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “It perfectly captures our shift from a software firm to a business process company.”



Areas of focus that are highlighted include financial process optimization, philanthropic crowdfunding, and business process automation.



To view KDG’s award-winning website, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



Allentown, PA, November 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Lehigh Valley web design team at KDG has won a gold MarCom (marketing and communications) Award for its 2019 website redesign. KDG's new website launched in September 2019 and features client and employee testimonials, professional videos, and numerous client case studies.

Keri Lindenmuth

484-397-6164



http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/



