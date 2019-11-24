The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource

Press Releases WaterSignal, LLC Press Release

Atlanta, GA, November 24, 2019 --(



Seeking a way to better manage campus water systems and ensure consistency for both the community and its volunteers, managers at The Salvation Army International Corps reached out to WaterSignal, a local water technology company for assistance.



Just over a month following the installation of WaterSignal, Director of Management Services, Chris Durand, and his team were alerted via text message and email to rapidly rising usage on the main domestic water meter.



“It was a great catch!” noted Durand. “Without WaterSignal’s alerts and graphs, I’m not sure we’d have reacted this quickly.”



Upon further inspection, two steady faucet leaks were discovered and quickly repaired, saving over 2,000 gallons of water per day.



“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Christina Faine, Director of Development. “In addition to conserving water, this find is a wonderful affirmation that helps The Salvation Army save money and serve more people in need.”



Contact Information WaterSignal, LLC

Caleb LaPointe

844-232-6100



https://www.watersignal.com



