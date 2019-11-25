Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CEO Experience Press Release

Receive press releases from CEO Experience: By Email RSS Feeds: Ken Gosnell of CEO Experience (CXP) Announces a Partnership with the Radio Program Your Evolving Leadership Journey with Tom Crea

CEO Experience founder Ken Gosnell has been invited to be a guest on the Your Evolving Leadership Journey with Tom Crea.

Frederick, MD, November 25, 2019 --(



Your Evolving Leadership Journey with Tom Crea aims to inspire leadership success with insight and encouragement from authors who focus on leadership concepts for CEOs, business owners, and leaders at any level of influence in their organization. The radio program is a practical guide with real leadership applications that address issues that leader struggle with to grow their business and influence their organizations. You can listen to past radio shows at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/118750/steward-leadership-teachings-of-jesus-to-grow-your-business



Ken Gosnell stated that he was passionate about helping leaders hear the words Well Done by practicing biblical leadership principles. "I am excited about Tom's work on this essential radio program that will inspire leaders to walk their leadership journey by exploring the best ideas of authors and best market leaders who focus on business leadership and personal growth. I highly recommend this radio program for any leader and would encourage them to make listening to Tom's program a weekly part of their leadership growth plan."



This radio program is another opportunity for CXP mentors and other Christian CEOs to engage in the best Christian leadership content in the marketplace. CEO Experience is a leader of producing biblical business content through the CXP CEO Executive Guide, articles in Forbes, business.com, and YSF Magazine. The content that CEO Experience provides is just one advantage in a suite of benefits offered to CEOs who access their leadership growth through their CXP mentorship.



Radio show host Tom Crea stated, "If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles" Matthew 5:41, this is just one of the principles that Ken Gosnell will share in the first radio program that will air on Monday, November 25th at 9 am ET. Listen in as Ken shares insights why leaders should apply this and 11 other biblical principles."



For more information, please visit: http://www.CEOExperience.com.



About CEO Experience

Ken Gosnell founded CEO Experience (CXP) to help Christian CEOs have access to time-tested biblical business principles on which to grow a business and Kingdom impact. CXP is a business community for high impact CEOs in a variety of industries. Members receive personalized one on one strategy sessions as well as a monthly CEO retreats with other successful CEOs following the principle "Where there are many advisors, there is much success." Members receive many benefits, including the opportunity to gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services including, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, timely video content, monthly executive guides, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on www.ceoexpoerience.com.



Media Contact

Company Name: CEO Experience

Contact Person: Ken Gosnell - Founder

Email: kengosnell@ceoexperience.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kengosnell/

Phone: 240-396-7671

Country: United States

Website: http://www.ceoexperience.com Frederick, MD, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ken Gosnell founded CEO Experience, a premier full consulting practice designed for Christian CEOS and business owners. CEO Experience (www.ceoexperience.com) produces the CXP CEO Executive Retreat Guide, which is a monthly executive journal to help Christians CEOs gain clarity and develop a monthly strategic plan to enhance business growth and kingdom impact. The invitation to appear on the Your Evolving Leadership Journey radio program hosted by Tom Crea recognizes Ken Gosnell as the author of a new book for Christian CEOs entitled Well Done. Ken's book is written for steward leaders to learn the 12 Biblical Business Principles to help Christian CEOs know how to grow your business and kingdom impact. Ken will be featured on two episodes due to air on November 25th and December 2nd. Ken joins the ranks of fellow market leaders and authors who have appeared on this leadership program, such as Barry O'Reilly, Wayne Turmel, and Kurt Mortensen.Your Evolving Leadership Journey with Tom Crea aims to inspire leadership success with insight and encouragement from authors who focus on leadership concepts for CEOs, business owners, and leaders at any level of influence in their organization. The radio program is a practical guide with real leadership applications that address issues that leader struggle with to grow their business and influence their organizations. You can listen to past radio shows at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/118750/steward-leadership-teachings-of-jesus-to-grow-your-businessKen Gosnell stated that he was passionate about helping leaders hear the words Well Done by practicing biblical leadership principles. "I am excited about Tom's work on this essential radio program that will inspire leaders to walk their leadership journey by exploring the best ideas of authors and best market leaders who focus on business leadership and personal growth. I highly recommend this radio program for any leader and would encourage them to make listening to Tom's program a weekly part of their leadership growth plan."This radio program is another opportunity for CXP mentors and other Christian CEOs to engage in the best Christian leadership content in the marketplace. CEO Experience is a leader of producing biblical business content through the CXP CEO Executive Guide, articles in Forbes, business.com, and YSF Magazine. The content that CEO Experience provides is just one advantage in a suite of benefits offered to CEOs who access their leadership growth through their CXP mentorship.Radio show host Tom Crea stated, "If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles" Matthew 5:41, this is just one of the principles that Ken Gosnell will share in the first radio program that will air on Monday, November 25th at 9 am ET. Listen in as Ken shares insights why leaders should apply this and 11 other biblical principles."For more information, please visit: http://www.CEOExperience.com.About CEO ExperienceKen Gosnell founded CEO Experience (CXP) to help Christian CEOs have access to time-tested biblical business principles on which to grow a business and Kingdom impact. CXP is a business community for high impact CEOs in a variety of industries. Members receive personalized one on one strategy sessions as well as a monthly CEO retreats with other successful CEOs following the principle "Where there are many advisors, there is much success." Members receive many benefits, including the opportunity to gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services including, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, timely video content, monthly executive guides, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on www.ceoexpoerience.com.Media ContactCompany Name: CEO ExperienceContact Person: Ken Gosnell - FounderEmail: kengosnell@ceoexperience.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kengosnell/Phone: 240-396-7671Country: United StatesWebsite: http://www.ceoexperience.com Contact Information CEO EXperience

Ken Gosnell

240-396-7671



www.ceoexperience.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CEO Experience Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend