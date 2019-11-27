Press Releases AgilizTech Press Release

Receive press releases from AgilizTech: By Email RSS Feeds: Bpm’online Announced the Brand New Name Creatio in the Sky

AgilizTech, valued partner for Creatio (formerly bpm’online), congratulates them for the new name Creatio.

Bangalore, India, November 27, 2019 --(



Creatio is a unified platform to accelerate marketing, sales, service and offers out-of-the-box solutions, templates and applications on the marketplace to accelerate productivity and extend platform functionality.



The new name reinforces the strong belief of creating a world where any business idea can be automated in minutes. Though the name has changed, the company strategy, products and team remain the same.



The Creatio team took to the sky to celebrate the name change event. 160 employees along with the Chief Executive Officer announced the name in an unusual way by skydiving and celebrating with grandeur. Though it was a first time experience for the employees, all of them volunteered to participate.



According to Katherine Kostereva, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Creatio: "Since the initial launch as bpm’online, the company, platform, and global reach have changed a lot. The company wanted a name that better reflected what the platform is about, and how the company's clients perceive the company and its products. The new name, Creatio, emphasizes the many powerful solutions that have been created using this platform, and it clearly communicates the company's vision of allowing anyone to become a developer."



According to Sujeeth Shetty, Vice President of Business Development at AgilizTech: "Creatio perfectly embodies the goal of the company, which is to let customers create solutions for their business acceleration."



About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm’online) is a leading low-code, process automation, and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio’s intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies accelerate.



For more information, please visit www.creatio.com



About AgilizTech

AgilizTech Software Services Pvt. Ltd. are global IT specialists delivering solutions and services that empowers customers to transform and prepare their organizations for the digital future. We embrace an agile and collaborative approach in creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. We cater to various industries which includes Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom and more.



To know more visit http://agiliztech.com/ Bangalore, India, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- As a valued partner, AgilizTech is delighted that bpm’online has rebranded to Creatio which perfectly represents the company’s vision for helping the community of its customers and partners to create powerful and unique solutions effortlessly on the Creatio platform.Creatio is a unified platform to accelerate marketing, sales, service and offers out-of-the-box solutions, templates and applications on the marketplace to accelerate productivity and extend platform functionality.The new name reinforces the strong belief of creating a world where any business idea can be automated in minutes. Though the name has changed, the company strategy, products and team remain the same.The Creatio team took to the sky to celebrate the name change event. 160 employees along with the Chief Executive Officer announced the name in an unusual way by skydiving and celebrating with grandeur. Though it was a first time experience for the employees, all of them volunteered to participate.According to Katherine Kostereva, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Creatio: "Since the initial launch as bpm’online, the company, platform, and global reach have changed a lot. The company wanted a name that better reflected what the platform is about, and how the company's clients perceive the company and its products. The new name, Creatio, emphasizes the many powerful solutions that have been created using this platform, and it clearly communicates the company's vision of allowing anyone to become a developer."According to Sujeeth Shetty, Vice President of Business Development at AgilizTech: "Creatio perfectly embodies the goal of the company, which is to let customers create solutions for their business acceleration."About CreatioCreatio (formerly bpm’online) is a leading low-code, process automation, and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio’s intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies accelerate.For more information, please visit www.creatio.comAbout AgilizTechAgilizTech Software Services Pvt. Ltd. are global IT specialists delivering solutions and services that empowers customers to transform and prepare their organizations for the digital future. We embrace an agile and collaborative approach in creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. We cater to various industries which includes Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom and more.To know more visit http://agiliztech.com/ Contact Information AgilizTech Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Gayathri Avinash

+91 9513207345



http://agiliztech.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AgilizTech