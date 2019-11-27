Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shift CRM Press Release

Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019.

Toronto, Canada, November 27, 2019 --



In 2016, Shift CRM developed an ad sales project for media and entertainment company WarnerMedia focused on three key areas: reporting accuracy on the sales pipeline, increased collaboration between their sales organization and sales support organization, and bettering the ability to unlock data from back office systems to benefit their go to market strategy - all using Salesforce. Through this work, WarnerMedia now has a single view of their business, with greater visibility into deeper analytics such as weighted scheduled pipeline, in progress campaigns, and delivered campaigns.



For this innovative work, Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. Over the past four years, WarnerMedia, with the support of Shift CRM, continues to leverage the Salesforce Platform to centralize processes and expand reach.



Comments on the News



“We couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this award as a reflection of our work with WarnerMedia Ad Sales,” said Jonathon Millman, President and CEO of Shift CRM. “WarnerMedia has been an incredible partner over the past four years, and we are excited to continue to innovate with them on their Salesforce journey.”



“The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. “Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys.”



Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About Shift CRM

Shift is a Salesforce Gold Cloud Alliance Partner with more than 10 years of experience implementing, configuring, and re-envisioning the world’s #1 sales and service platform. We focus on Media and Agencies and obsess about our customer success. We also offer a range of solutions from Strategic Advisory, Implementations and Managed Services designed to provide the right partnership our customers need. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a local presence in Vancouver and New York, we provide both remote and onsite service to our global client list.



www.shiftcrm.com



About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.



Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc.



Media Contact:

Jonathon Millman

Shift CRM Inc.

416-635-1300 x 101

Jonathon Millman

(416) 635-1300



shiftcrm.com



