Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases John Canning & Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from John Canning & Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: David Riccio of John Canning & Co. Has Received APT Professional Recognition

David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the Miami conference. The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology.

Cheshire, CT, November 27, 2019 --(



The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. APT Professionals Recognition is based upon defined combinations of education, experience, and proficiency.



There are certain requirements that allow an individual’s consideration for recognition but it is the individual who outshines the basic requirements that receives these awards. David is well qualified and well deserving of this professional acknowledgement.



David, like his mentor John Canning, went through an extensive multi-year apprenticeship based on the London City & Guilds Certification of Decorative Arts training established in the UK. This training was in the applied decorative arts, most notably in decorative painting, ornamental plaster and the study of traditional finishing materials.



Over the last 20 years, David has played an integral role in all facets of the company, proving himself an accomplished leader and student in the decorative arts. He is a professional associate of the American Institute of Conservators and continues to carry on these principles and ethics in his association with APT, as he has for the last 15 or so years. David served on the APT Board of Directors for the New England Chapter and continues to be an active member by offering presentations, leading workshops and attending various events.



David’s ability to evaluate existing conditions, understand traditional installation methods, craftsmanship, and his proficiency as a project manager places him in a unique position within the preservation field. With the goal of perfecting preservation, he encourages open communication with the client and peer review by other preservation professionals to ensure all projects meet the quality craftsmanship employed by the original artisan. He is committed to the highest quality, least invasive, method of applied conservation and restoration techniques.



The Association for Preservation Technology is the premier cross-disciplinary organization dedicated to promoting the best technology for conserving historic structure and their settings. The APT’s mission is to advance appropriate traditional and new technologies to care for, protect, and promote the longevity of the built environment and to cultivate the exchange of knowledge throughout the international community.



Located in Cheshire, CT, John Canning & Co. is one of the nation’s leading experts in historic restoration, conservation and preservation. John Canning & Co. offers services in a variety of areas including: conservation, planning, designing, historic paint analysis, plaster condition surveys, restoration, decorative finishes and painting, budgeting and consulting. John Canning & Co. with over 40 years of experience has received numerous awards and have been entrusted to restore state capitols, courthouses, churches, libraries, museums, theatres, educational establishments and other historic buildings. Cheshire, CT, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the APT Miami Conference this past week. This is a high honor from the APT Board of Directors. After an extensive review process and discussion by the board of an overwhelming number of candidates, David was chosen. David joins a select group of Recognized Professionals.The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. APT Professionals Recognition is based upon defined combinations of education, experience, and proficiency.There are certain requirements that allow an individual’s consideration for recognition but it is the individual who outshines the basic requirements that receives these awards. David is well qualified and well deserving of this professional acknowledgement.David, like his mentor John Canning, went through an extensive multi-year apprenticeship based on the London City & Guilds Certification of Decorative Arts training established in the UK. This training was in the applied decorative arts, most notably in decorative painting, ornamental plaster and the study of traditional finishing materials.Over the last 20 years, David has played an integral role in all facets of the company, proving himself an accomplished leader and student in the decorative arts. He is a professional associate of the American Institute of Conservators and continues to carry on these principles and ethics in his association with APT, as he has for the last 15 or so years. David served on the APT Board of Directors for the New England Chapter and continues to be an active member by offering presentations, leading workshops and attending various events.David’s ability to evaluate existing conditions, understand traditional installation methods, craftsmanship, and his proficiency as a project manager places him in a unique position within the preservation field. With the goal of perfecting preservation, he encourages open communication with the client and peer review by other preservation professionals to ensure all projects meet the quality craftsmanship employed by the original artisan. He is committed to the highest quality, least invasive, method of applied conservation and restoration techniques.The Association for Preservation Technology is the premier cross-disciplinary organization dedicated to promoting the best technology for conserving historic structure and their settings. The APT’s mission is to advance appropriate traditional and new technologies to care for, protect, and promote the longevity of the built environment and to cultivate the exchange of knowledge throughout the international community.Located in Cheshire, CT, John Canning & Co. is one of the nation’s leading experts in historic restoration, conservation and preservation. John Canning & Co. offers services in a variety of areas including: conservation, planning, designing, historic paint analysis, plaster condition surveys, restoration, decorative finishes and painting, budgeting and consulting. John Canning & Co. with over 40 years of experience has received numerous awards and have been entrusted to restore state capitols, courthouses, churches, libraries, museums, theatres, educational establishments and other historic buildings. Contact Information John Canning & Co.

Yvette Dudac

203-272-9868



www.johncanningco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from John Canning & Co. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend