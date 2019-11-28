ISEA Members and Staff Garner Recognition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases International Safety Equipment Association Press Release

ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders.

Arlington, VA, November 28, 2019 --



The award is named in memory of the late Robert B. Hurley, who was president of Fendall Inc. and a life-long advocate for worker safety and health. Mr. Hurley was widely regarded as an innovative authority in the safety industry through his professional accomplishments, and an active and passionate supporter of workplace safety practices to ensure workers return home safely each day.



“The Distinguished Service Award is reserved for an outstanding individual who has made significant contributions to the advancement and promotion of workplace safety and health,” said ISEA President Charles Johnson. “Over her safety career, Abby Ferri has shown an unwavering commitment and deep passion for worker safety, and is known as a practical and creative safety professional, with innovative ways to communicate the importance of keeping workers safe.”



Ferri is a senior safety consultant at Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Merjent, Inc. She has a master’s degree in environmental health and safety, is an OSHA Outreach Trainer for Construction, and a Certified Safety Professional (CSP). She is responsible for risk management, safety policy development, safety and health training, and regulatory compliance for her clients in the construction, manufacturing, energy, beverage, hospitality, and retail industries throughout the U.S. and Canada. She is also an adjunct instructor in the construction management program at Dunwoody College of Technology, president of the Northwest Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), and administrator of ASSP’s Women in Safety Excellence group.



Separately, Ferri and ISEA Director of External Affairs Lydia Baugh received the Chairman’s Pin of Excellence on November 19 from the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association, Inc. (VPPPA). The recognition was bestowed for their outstanding contributions toward protecting every worker, everywhere. VPPPA is dedicated to cooperative occupational safety, health and environmental management systems.



ISEA also recognized five members with its 2019 Ryan-Willson Award. Their hard work and knowledge have improved the quality of safety product standards, which are referred to throughout the world. The 2019 recipients are:



Jud Crosby of ERB Safety, is known as a technical wizard and highly respected for his technical knowledge. Jud is also a member of the High-Visibility Product Group, and is ISEA’s voting representative to the Z87 Committee. Jud also served as vice chair of the Head Protection Group.



Craig Colton of 3M, was vice chair of the Respiratory Protection Group for many years, and served as an ISEA representative to several outside standards subcommittees on respiratory protection. His insights as a former OSHA compliance officer were helpful as ISEA prepared comments in response to several OSHA and NIOSH rulemaking efforts.



Brian Lyons of International Enviroguard, chairs the Protective Apparel Product Group. Brian was the primary author of the protective coverall standard and was very active with ISEA during the EBOLA outbreak. He recently presented at a W.H.O. panel on pandemic.



Joann Kline of Kimberly-Clark Professional, chairs the Eye and Face Product Group, is past chair of the Head Protection Group, and past chair of the Government Relations Committee. Joann is also an instrumental leader in the revision of the 125 standard for Conformity.



Rusty Franklin of Surewerx, is past chair of ISEA’s Marketing and Distribution Committee, driver for many of ISEA’s market data programs, has served on the Nominating Committee several times, and represented ISEA on the Z49 Committee of Welding.



Lydia Baugh

703-795-7038



http://www.safetyequipment.org/



