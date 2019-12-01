AmazingRibs.Com Unwraps the Best BBQ and Grilling Gifts for the Holiday Season

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AmazingRibs.com Press Release

Memphis, TN, December 01, 2019



In developing the list, the AmazingRibs.com team drew from the website’s extensive database of ratings and reviews of grills, smokers, tools, and accessories before deciding on the top selections in price categories ranging from under $50 to over $2,000. Check out the complete gift guide at amazingribs.com/bbq-gift-guide.



Among the 50+ gifts featured at https://amazingribs.com/bbq-gift-guide are such items as:



Under $50



Mo's Smoking Pouch - $20

For gas grillers who crave smoke flavor, this pouch of fine mesh stainless steel holds wood chips or pellets. The mesh then limits airflow so the wood smokes instead of bursting into flame.



ThermoWorks Thermopop Instant Read Thermometer - $29

Never worry about undercooked burgers or chicken again. This inexpensive, high-performance, handheld thermometer gives you precise temperature readings in under four seconds. It also has a rotating display so you can read the temp from any angle.



$51 To $200



HomeRight Charcoal Starter - $56

No more waiting for the coals to start. This tool blows up to 1300ºF of hot air and lights a piece of wood or a pile of charcoal in about two minutes. Want a bigger fire? Let the blower go longer.



Bakerstone Pizza Oven Box - $115

If you're a fan of crisp brick oven pizza, you'll love this simple grill insert. It sits on a gas grill and creates perfect pizza in less than 5 minutes. The box is lined top and bottom with cordierite baking stones and has a simple airflow system to cook both the bottom crust and pizza toppings simultaneously.



$201 To $500



ThermoWorks Signals Wireless Remote Thermometer - $229

For the high-tech pitmaster, this four-channel Bluetooth/Wi-Fi-enabled thermometer has four probes that let you remotely monitor high and low temperatures anywhere you have any internet connected device. Built to industrial standards, the Signals base is rugged, waterproof, and comes with a USB charging cable.



Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stainless 5 Burner Gas Grill - $347

It's called 3-in-1 because it's a gas grill that comes with a smoker tube and a cast iron griddle that expand the capabilities of your average outdoor gasser. It has 5 main burners with a double walled lid, a side burner, tool hooks, and a total of 48,000 BTUs make this a pretty nice package deal for a pretty low price.



$501 To $1000



The Ultimate BBQ Lovers Road Trip Event - $687

From July 31-August 2, 2020, AmazingRibs.com hosts a once-in-a-lifetime BBQ getaway weekend, Meat-Up in Memphis. The exclusive consumer event features pork-centric seminars, demonstrations, tastings, a BBQ restaurant tour, and so much more. Attendance is capped at 400, so grab a spot for your loved one now at https://amazingribs.com/memphis.



Camp Chef Woodwind Pellet Grill With Sear Box - $900

Thermostatically controlled set-it-and-forget-it pellet grills seem to be the "it" item for BBQ lovers and this is a great option at a reasonable price. The downfall of most pellet smokers is that they smoke well but don't get hot enough to grill. The Woodwind features a super-hot gas Sear Box so you can smoke a rack of ribs or a thick steak and then sear it, too.



$1,001 To $2,000

Slow 'N Sear Deluxe Kamado - $1,399

Most kamados can't be set up for 2-zone cooking with a hot direct zone and moderate indirect zone. But the new Slow 'N Sear Deluxe can. Built around SnS Grill's patented Slow ‘N Sear charcoal kettle insert, it is a kamado grill capable of true 2-zone cooking and wins the AmazingRibs.com Platinum Medal.



Hestan Outdoor GMBR36-LP Gas Grill - $8,748

The Hestan GMBR36-LP is one of the best gas grills AmazingRibs.com's product review team has tested. There is so much right about this innovative design that the team struggled to find something to criticize. Hestan easily wins an AmaziingRibs.com Platinum Medal.



Commenting on this year’s holiday gift guide, AmazingRibs.com founder and barbecue whisperer, Meathead, stated, “This holiday season, why not get the backyard cooks in your life what they truly want? Some lust after the latest grill gadgets. Some are looking for a good wireless remote digital thermometer. Others want the absolute best outdoor grill or smoker. Whatever they want, our expert product testers at AmazingRibs.com will point you in the right direction!”



About AmazingRibs.com

AmazingRibs.com is by far the leading resource for BBQ and grilling information with more than 2,000 pages of product reviews, recipes, science-based cooking techniques, myth busting, tips, tricks, and community. In 2018, the site enjoyed more than 24 million pageviews, making it one of the most popular food sites of any kind. It boasts a team of 16 authorities and tastemakers, all devoted to educating backyard cooks around the globe. Suppliers are never charged to have products reviewed, they do not do sponsored articles, don’t accept junkets, and all ads are sold by outside third parties. For more information be sure to visit https://amazingribs.com. Clint Cantwell

917-945-4106



https://amazingribs.com



