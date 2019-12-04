Serokell Takes the First Place in TON Contest

Press Releases Serokell Press Release

Functional programming isn’t usually implemented by outsource development companies. However, Serokell (that mostly uses Haskell in their work) proves its efficiency being claimed the winners at the TON contest November 15, 2019.

The first one is an Asynchronous Payment Chanel. It enables users to conduct payments off-chain guaranteeing their final settlement. To build that, Serokell used Fift, FunC and other tools provided by Telegram Open Network. It won them the 1st place prize.



They’ve also made a multisignature wallet embedded in Haskell. The Multisignature wallet enables funds on an address to be accessed only if multiple signatures by multiple private keys are provided.



The solutions developed by Serokell and other award-winning developers have been implemented to TON. Hopefully, the next TON competition for developers will attract even more talented programmers who will contribute to the improvement of the platform.

Olga Bolgurtseva

(+372) 634-6115



https://serokell.io



