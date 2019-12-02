Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Talk Awards Press Release

Receive press releases from The Talk Awards: By Email RSS Feeds: Salon IAOMO Earns Nine Consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction

Pittsburgh salon earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service.

Pittsburgh, PA, December 02, 2019 --(



The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.



Salon IAOMO, is a professional hair salon and hair replacement center that specializes in individually tailoring its services to meet the needs of each and every client who walks in the door.



In business since 2008, Salon IAOMO offers a full range of services from cuts to color to specialty services including balayage and hair extensions. What makes the salon unique is the addition of non-medical hair replacement services and a wig boutique. “It’s not common to have the best of both worlds under one roof,” says Owner Roberta Kozel. “But whether you want a stylish haircut, a stunning new hair color or need something more, the staff at Salon IAOMO is dedicated to creating the ultimate experience for you.”



Salon IAOMO works with people going through medical-induced hair loss from chemotherapy or medications or those with trichotillomania and alopecia. “We are truly committed to restoring the self-confidence of our male and female clients,” says Kozel.



“For those clients who have suffered the embarrassment of hair loss and thinning hair, you can now enjoy the transformation back to having a full head of hair again through our state-of-the-art hair replacement and hair augmentation services. Salon IAOMO is a leader and continues to raise the bar in hair loss prevention and hair restoration.”



Whatever service clients come in for, the team at Salon IAOMO wants them to feel at home in the warm, inviting atmosphere. “Our team is a group of close-knit professional hair stylists and hair restoration specialists dedicated to not only helping you look amazing, but also feeling great,” says Kozel. “Giving you the great looking hair you deserve with the latest styles and expertise is our goal.”



The salon’s nine consecutive Talk Awards are an indication that clients are satisfied with their experiences.



“Even though I usually tend to be picky when it comes to who gets to cut my hair, all the girls at this salon are awesome!” says Leann Krofcheck. “They can always count on my haircut being long overdue when they see me because I have a bad habit of putting it off. With that being said, when I do make it into the salon they do an amazing job at fixing me up. Every time I walk out feeling so much better and more confident than I did when I came in. Highly recommend checking them out!”



“This is my favorite salon in Pittsburgh!” says Anne Grubor. “I have been coming here for about three years and always get the right color for my highlights and the right cut because Jess is awesome!! If you’re looking for someone who really takes the time to make sure your hair is perfect, this is the right person to go to!”



Salon IAOMO is located at 1016 Greentree Rd., Suite 100 in Pittsburgh. It is open Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 412-428-0121 or go online to www.saloniaomo.com. Visit the salon’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/salon-iaomo.



About The Talk Awards

The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com. Pittsburgh, PA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Pittsburgh salon, Salon IAOMO, has earned the prestigious Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction. In fact, this is the ninth straight year the salon has brought home the Talk Award for always providing an excellent experience for its customers.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.Salon IAOMO, is a professional hair salon and hair replacement center that specializes in individually tailoring its services to meet the needs of each and every client who walks in the door.In business since 2008, Salon IAOMO offers a full range of services from cuts to color to specialty services including balayage and hair extensions. What makes the salon unique is the addition of non-medical hair replacement services and a wig boutique. “It’s not common to have the best of both worlds under one roof,” says Owner Roberta Kozel. “But whether you want a stylish haircut, a stunning new hair color or need something more, the staff at Salon IAOMO is dedicated to creating the ultimate experience for you.”Salon IAOMO works with people going through medical-induced hair loss from chemotherapy or medications or those with trichotillomania and alopecia. “We are truly committed to restoring the self-confidence of our male and female clients,” says Kozel.“For those clients who have suffered the embarrassment of hair loss and thinning hair, you can now enjoy the transformation back to having a full head of hair again through our state-of-the-art hair replacement and hair augmentation services. Salon IAOMO is a leader and continues to raise the bar in hair loss prevention and hair restoration.”Whatever service clients come in for, the team at Salon IAOMO wants them to feel at home in the warm, inviting atmosphere. “Our team is a group of close-knit professional hair stylists and hair restoration specialists dedicated to not only helping you look amazing, but also feeling great,” says Kozel. “Giving you the great looking hair you deserve with the latest styles and expertise is our goal.”The salon’s nine consecutive Talk Awards are an indication that clients are satisfied with their experiences.“Even though I usually tend to be picky when it comes to who gets to cut my hair, all the girls at this salon are awesome!” says Leann Krofcheck. “They can always count on my haircut being long overdue when they see me because I have a bad habit of putting it off. With that being said, when I do make it into the salon they do an amazing job at fixing me up. Every time I walk out feeling so much better and more confident than I did when I came in. Highly recommend checking them out!”“This is my favorite salon in Pittsburgh!” says Anne Grubor. “I have been coming here for about three years and always get the right color for my highlights and the right cut because Jess is awesome!! If you’re looking for someone who really takes the time to make sure your hair is perfect, this is the right person to go to!”Salon IAOMO is located at 1016 Greentree Rd., Suite 100 in Pittsburgh. It is open Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 412-428-0121 or go online to www.saloniaomo.com. Visit the salon’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/salon-iaomo.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com. Contact Information The Talk Awards

Jamie Rawcliffe

877-712-4758



www.thetalkawards.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Talk Awards Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend