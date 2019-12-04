Press Releases Munch Studio Press Release

Receive press releases from Munch Studio: By Email RSS Feeds: TDA Announces Munch Studio as Winners in Global Agency Awards

Munch Studio is November’s top agency in the category of Graphic Design in the UK.

London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2019 --(



TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on its marketplace, and Munch Studio is delighted to have been selected winners, among the thousands up for consideration. TDA's awards program celebrates agencies of all shapes and sizes around the world. To be a contender, all that matters is that they have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. A TDA award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners.



Munch Studio's Creative Director, Giovanna Ruggiero:

"We are thrilled to have been selected winners among the thousands of agencies up for consideration every month. A big thanks for the honour to TDA."



TDA's CEO, Goran Deak:

"We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world - and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about."



About Munch Studio

Munch Studio is an independent boutique design agency based in London and working globally. From logo design and animation to visual identity systems, style guides, print collateral and other brand expressions - we assist startups and corporate clients with the development of all visual aspects of their brand.

https://www.munchstudio.co.uk



About TDA

TDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without needing to leave their office. London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Munch Studio is proud to be announced as November winners of TDA's Graphic Design Award in the United Kingdom.TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on its marketplace, and Munch Studio is delighted to have been selected winners, among the thousands up for consideration. TDA's awards program celebrates agencies of all shapes and sizes around the world. To be a contender, all that matters is that they have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. A TDA award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners.Munch Studio's Creative Director, Giovanna Ruggiero:"We are thrilled to have been selected winners among the thousands of agencies up for consideration every month. A big thanks for the honour to TDA."TDA's CEO, Goran Deak:"We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world - and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about."About Munch StudioMunch Studio is an independent boutique design agency based in London and working globally. From logo design and animation to visual identity systems, style guides, print collateral and other brand expressions - we assist startups and corporate clients with the development of all visual aspects of their brand.https://www.munchstudio.co.ukAbout TDATDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without needing to leave their office. Contact Information Munch Studio

Giovanna Ruggiero

00442032890891



https://munch.studio



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Munch Studio