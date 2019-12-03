Zenger Folkman Holding Webinar to Introduce Their Upcoming Book, The New Extraordinary Leader

Press Releases Zenger Folkman Press Release

Orem, UT, December 03, 2019 --(



“We have seen tectonic shifts in the world of business―and this revised and updated edition provides the data and insights you need to address them all,” said Jack Zenger, CEO of Zenger Folkman, “ If you’re looking to dramatically step up your leadership game, if you’re looking for hard evidence of how to do it the right way, and if you’re looking to drive measurable positive change in your organization―you need look no further.”



In this webinar, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman will discuss the new additions to the book, including:



· The latest research on how individuals can develop their leadership capabilities, using data from over a million 360-degree assessments describing over 125,000 leaders worldwide.

· The insights and lessons learned from over 15 years of helping organizations develop extraordinary leaders.

· New practices that will help organizations prepare for successful leadership development initiatives.



Attend the webinar, The New Extraordinary Leader, on Dec. 4, 2019. Register at



About:

BreAnne Okoren

801-705-9375



http://zengerfolkman.com



