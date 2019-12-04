Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Imani Lee, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Imani Lee, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services Receives Best of Southern California Award for the 8th Consecutive Year

San Diego, CA, December 04, 2019 --(



Each year, the Southern California Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional customer service success in their local communities and in certain business categories. These companies contribute to the positive image of small business through service to their customers and their community.



The Southern California Award Program considers a wide variety of criteria to determine the winners in each category, including quality services, customer service reviews, and fair value. Data is sourced internally by the Southern California Award Program as well as third party contributors.



The team at Imani Lee is honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award for the past eight consecutive years. They and are grateful for the recognition of their 17 years of consistent quality language services but also for their focus on creating permanent citizens via their USCIS certification, notarization, affiant statements and declarations.



Lee E. Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Imani Lee, Inc. stated, “We deeply appreciate the recognition provided to us over the last eight consecutive years, it is a reflection of our commitment to providing high quality language services to our community to support all individuals regardless of language, race, color, religion, cultural differences, and general communication barriers.”



About Imani Lee, Inc.

Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has been serving the San Diego and global marketplace for over 17 years. Since 2002, Imani Lee and its affiliate companies have been trusted by the federal government, state governments, various businesses, and some of the world’s fastest growing corporations. Imani Lee, Inc. is a leading provider of language services including translation, interpretation, transcription, language and cultural training, multi-lingual educational curriculum development, software localization, and more. Imani Lee possesses in-house language experts in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Hindi, Punjabi, and Chinese. In conjunction with its network of over 3,500 linguists, Imani Lee provides translation services in 150+ languages and dialects. Imani Lee also provides:



· Direct-to-consumer certification and notarization services.

· Interpreting for conferences, business meetings, and consumers; delivered onsite or via the telephone.

· International marketing services such as transcreation and foreign social media management.

· Multilingual content and development.

· Life sciences language services including multi-phase harmonization and validation.

· International business localization and cultural training.

· International strategic alliance and partnership consulting services.

· International sales rollout and distribution of new and existing products and services.

· Federal and civilian government distribution, sales, master agreement product and services inclusion and partnership services.



To learn more about the full range of services Imani Lee offers or to arrange a quote visit their website www.imanilee.com.



Alternatively, to hear an audio overview of the services offered by Imani Lee, visit their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/imanileeinc.



Imani Lee Marketing translations@imanilee.com San Diego, CA, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has been awarded the Best of Southern California Award in the categories of Language Translation in Life Sciences and Legal, Language Interpretation, and USCIS Certification and Notary Services by the Southern California Award Program.Each year, the Southern California Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional customer service success in their local communities and in certain business categories. These companies contribute to the positive image of small business through service to their customers and their community.The Southern California Award Program considers a wide variety of criteria to determine the winners in each category, including quality services, customer service reviews, and fair value. Data is sourced internally by the Southern California Award Program as well as third party contributors.The team at Imani Lee is honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award for the past eight consecutive years. They and are grateful for the recognition of their 17 years of consistent quality language services but also for their focus on creating permanent citizens via their USCIS certification, notarization, affiant statements and declarations.Lee E. Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Imani Lee, Inc. stated, “We deeply appreciate the recognition provided to us over the last eight consecutive years, it is a reflection of our commitment to providing high quality language services to our community to support all individuals regardless of language, race, color, religion, cultural differences, and general communication barriers.”About Imani Lee, Inc.Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has been serving the San Diego and global marketplace for over 17 years. Since 2002, Imani Lee and its affiliate companies have been trusted by the federal government, state governments, various businesses, and some of the world’s fastest growing corporations. Imani Lee, Inc. is a leading provider of language services including translation, interpretation, transcription, language and cultural training, multi-lingual educational curriculum development, software localization, and more. Imani Lee possesses in-house language experts in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Hindi, Punjabi, and Chinese. In conjunction with its network of over 3,500 linguists, Imani Lee provides translation services in 150+ languages and dialects. Imani Lee also provides:· Direct-to-consumer certification and notarization services.· Interpreting for conferences, business meetings, and consumers; delivered onsite or via the telephone.· International marketing services such as transcreation and foreign social media management.· Multilingual content and development.· Life sciences language services including multi-phase harmonization and validation.· International business localization and cultural training.· International strategic alliance and partnership consulting services.· International sales rollout and distribution of new and existing products and services.· Federal and civilian government distribution, sales, master agreement product and services inclusion and partnership services.To learn more about the full range of services Imani Lee offers or to arrange a quote visit their website www.imanilee.com.Alternatively, to hear an audio overview of the services offered by Imani Lee, visit their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/imanileeinc.Imani Lee Marketing translations@imanilee.com Contact Information Imani Lee Public Relations

Lee Martin

(858) 523-9733



www.imanilee.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Imani Lee, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend