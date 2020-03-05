PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Daugherty Dallas Named 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®


Dallas, TX, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce their Dallas business unit has been named one of “Dallas Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®”.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry, based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

“This award is such a great honor, and I'm so grateful for the Daugherty Dallas team. It not only helps with brand recognition, but recognizes Daugherty's commitment to always support their employees and their career growth.” -Coleen Finnegan, Managing Director of Daugherty-Dallas.

The annual symposium and award celebration will be held on Jan. 27 at The Westin Galleria Dallas, 13340 Dallas Pky. Winning companies will also vie for three “Best of the Best” elite awards in the small, medium and large business categories. The elite award winners will be announced during the awards ceremony.

Additional information about this recognition, the upcoming celebration and all award-winning organizations in Dallas is available at The Best and Brightest website.
