Frosty Tech™ and Pelton Shepherd Industries Sign Deal

Pelton Shepherd will be the exclusive manufacturer in the United States of Frosty Tech™ powered products in the cold chain space and for phase change materials. They will release several lines of cold packs powered by Frosty Tech™, ideal for grocery, bottled wine, and medication shipments.



“The combination of Pelton Shepherd Industries’ manufacturing excellence and capabilities across our six facilities and Frosty Tech’s innovation is going to be a massive opportunity for companies needing cold chain solutions,” said Tim Shepherd, EVP at Pelton Shepherd.



“The technology will benefit both shippers and consumers with more affordable options to extend shipping timelines and eco-friendly refrigerant/PCM formulations.”



Pelton Shepherd Industries has been in the gel business since 1950. As the creators of BlueIce© and the oldest manufacturer of gel ice in the country, they are known for the quality and reliability of their products.



“This agreement is a huge step forward for us,” said Steve Sharpe, Frosty Tech™ CEO. “It enables our patented green technology to improve cold chain nationally.”



Since the original publication of this release, Frosty™ and Pelton Shepherd announced the release of Enviro Ice™.



