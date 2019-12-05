PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World Was Named Best Luxury Olive Oil of 2019


Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil wins LUX Global Excellence Award for second consecutive year.

Pallini, Greece, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- It is with great honour to announce that Speiron and λ /lambda/ ultra premium olive oil have won the prestigious LUX Global Excellence Awards 2019 as Best Luxury Olive Oil for second consecutive year.

Introduced in 2017 by LUX Magazine UK, these awards are a stamp of excellence and all the award winners comprise an exclusive group of some of the most influential names in the luxury market today.

The official announcement will be made in February.

Speiron is a Greek luxury food company, founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Giorgos Kolliopoulos. It produces award winning λ /lambda/, the first luxury olive oil in the world. An exceptional ultra premium olive oil which has constantly Μedian of Fruitiness (mF) over 5.0. From some of the oldest centenarian olive trees of Greece the finest olives are handpicked and pressed with utmost care. Then this ultra-low acidity liquid is being bottled entirely by hand. Available in strictly limited quantities from selected upscale gourmet stores and high-end hotels.

For any enquiries, please contact press@speironcompany.com
Contact Information
Giorgos Kolliopoulos
00302106658708
Contact
www.speironcompany.com

