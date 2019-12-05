The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World Was Named Best Luxury Olive Oil of 2019

Press Releases Speiron Press Release

Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil wins LUX Global Excellence Award for second consecutive year.

Pallini, Greece, December 05, 2019 --(



Introduced in 2017 by LUX Magazine UK, these awards are a stamp of excellence and all the award winners comprise an exclusive group of some of the most influential names in the luxury market today.



The official announcement will be made in February.



Speiron is a Greek luxury food company, founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Giorgos Kolliopoulos. It produces award winning λ /lambda/, the first luxury olive oil in the world. An exceptional ultra premium olive oil which has constantly Μedian of Fruitiness (mF) over 5.0. From some of the oldest centenarian olive trees of Greece the finest olives are handpicked and pressed with utmost care. Then this ultra-low acidity liquid is being bottled entirely by hand. Available in strictly limited quantities from selected upscale gourmet stores and high-end hotels.



