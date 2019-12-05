Press Releases Beth Mitchell Massage Press Release

Beth Mitchell Massage Receives 2019 Best of Portland Award

Portland Award Program Honors the Achievement

Portland, ME, December 05, 2019 --(



Each year, the Portland Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Portland area a great place to live, work and play.



Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Portland Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Portland Award Program and data provided by third parties.



About Portland Award Program

The Portland Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Portland area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Portland Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.



Source: Portland Award Program



Contact:

Portland Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@2019bizfavoriteinformation.com

Beth Mitchell

207-956-0612



bethmitchellmassge.com



