Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Jix

URL: https://www.elkospens.com/ Kolkata, India, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Elkos Pens Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Jix, its newest ball pen in their line of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-jix.html).The Jix Ball pen is rather multitalented: with its consistent inkflow that is document-proof and refillable, the nib glides smoothly over the paper, making this the perfect choice for those who often have to write for longer periods. The pleasant soft touch surface and ergonomic grip zone ensure maximum writing comfort. Last but not least, this ballpoint pen is also extremely stylish: The Jix comes in an impressive array of colors: Red, blue and black and the attractive clip with Poly-carbonated cap give the ball pen a puristic urban look.“The Jix is a true desk favorite.We strive to provide our customers with the most effective and practical writing instruments and keeping up with this tradition, we offer Jix ball pen for convenience, ease and style,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager.Packaging- 5 NPouch- 100 N Inner Box- 2400 N Master CartonAvailabilityElkos Jix is available now at retail and wholesale counters across India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospensCompany now:Elkos Pens Limited, belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain, was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.Company Name: Elkos Pens LimitedAddress: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A, Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, IndiaPhone: +91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644URL: https://www.elkospens.com/ Contact Information Elkos Pens Limited

