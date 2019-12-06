Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Talk Awards Press Release

Receive press releases from The Talk Awards: By Email RSS Feeds: The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Year After Year

Businesses ranking high in customer satisfaction bring home consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction.

Lapeer, MI, December 06, 2019 --



Pho 79 (https://www.facebook.com/Pho79Denver/) in Denver offers top-notch Vietnamese cuisine to the community. The family-owned restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving the signature pho and other Vietnamese specials. With both dine-in and take-out options, Pho 79 has earned a loyal following of customers who can’t get enough. While they enjoy the food, as well as the service, they have spoken out and earned the restaurant 10 consecutive Talk Awards. Visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/pho-79.



Diamond Spa (www.ilovediamondspa.com) in Philadelphia offers a host of spa services including facials, manicures and pedicures, massages, and waxing. Open seven days a week, the spa provides clients with a peaceful, calm environment for the utmost in relaxation. Ultimately, the goal at Diamond Spa is outstanding customer service every time. To date, the spa has earned 10 consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction, demonstrating that the Diamond Spa team delivers on its commitment. Visit the spa’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/diamond-spa.



At Tharp Animal Health Care Center, Inc. (www.tharpanimalhealthcare.com) in Chillicothe, Ohio, your pet is their first priority. Opened in 1984, the center is a place for complete animal care as envisioned by Dr. Thomas L. Tharp who wanted to provide for companion animals as well as the area’s local farm animals. The doctors and staff at Tharp Animal Health Care Center are compassionate and caring, treating patients as their own pets. Further, the center’s mission is to make life easier on clients and their pets by accommodating all of an animal’s needs at one location, from vet services to boarding, to grooming and health products. Tharp Animal Health Care Center has earned nine consecutive Talk Awards. Visit its Award Page at http://winner.thetalkawards.com/tharp-animal-health-care-center.



Window World of Boston (www.windowworldofboston.com) is a locally owned and operated franchise, proudly providing exceptional value, expertise and service from three design showrooms in Woburn, Pembroke and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Since it first opened in 2002, Window World of Boston has grown into one of the largest and most trusted window, door and siding companies in the state. It offers various colors and styles to provide countless combinations of exterior solutions, all designed to increase the performance of clients’ homes. Most importantly, Window World takes pride in offering not only quality products, but quality service. From start to finish, the company’s knowledgeable and friendly staff give exceptional attention to detail and customer care, which has earned Window World of Boston eight consecutive Talk Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/window-world-of-boston/.



Talk Award winners are selected based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system that identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.



About The Talk Awards

Jamie Rawcliffe

877-712-4758



www.thetalkawards.com



