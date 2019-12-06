Castle Wealth Group Celebrates Milestone with Forbes Finance Council

Press Releases Castle Wealth Group Press Release

Christopher Berry, Founder of Castle Wealth Group, is celebrating a one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel.

Brighton, MI, December 06, 2019 --(



"We are so pleased to have Christopher Berry entering year two as a member of Forbes Finance Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Christopher Berry is an important part of that community."



"To be part of the Forbes Council community is an honor and privilege," says Christopher Berry, of Castle Wealth Group. "It shows that if you dedicate yourself to the service of clients, the word spreads and you can be recognized for your contributions to the legal, financial and tax planning world."



About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. More information is available at forbescouncils.com.



