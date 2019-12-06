Imani Lee Assists with the Expansion of Global Multi-Language E-Commerce Websites

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Imani Lee, Inc. Press Release

E-commerce continues its rapid expanse globally and the stakes are high for online retailers. With 6,900 languages spoken globally, in order to reach 84% of the most beneficial buyers, an e-commerce website needs to offer a minimum of 10 languages.

San Diego, CA, December 06, 2019 --



As e-commerce continues its rapid expanse globally the stakes are high for online retailers. With 6,900 languages spoken globally, in order to reach 84% of the most beneficial buyers an e-commerce website needs to offer a minimum of 10 languages.



Of the 7 billion people on Earth, 3 billion speak the ten 10 languages listed below.



Languages/Speakers of the Languages



1. Chinese - 1.3 billion total speakers

2. Hindi/Urdu - 970 million total speakers

3. Spanish - 550 million total speakers

4. English (Yes – English in #4) - 328 million native speakers. 1.8 million total speakers but many with varying degrees of proficiency

5. Arabic - 260 million total speakers

6. Portuguese - 230 million total speakers

7. Bengali - 203 native speakers with 253 million total speakers

8. Russian - 145 million native speakers. Adding other countries where Russian is spoken it is 300 million total speakers

9. Japanese - 130 million total speakers

10. Punjabi - 120 million total speakers



Each year, as more countries achieve middle-class status for their citizens, more people are getting internet access and joining the ranks of e-commerce shoppers. However, only 52 percent of the most visited e-commerce websites globally provide multi-lingual support in up to 6 languages.



Lee E. Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Imani Lee, Inc. stated, “We recently observed the U.S. Cyber Monday where over $9.4 billion of e-commerce spending occurred which was a 19.7% increase over 2018. This year, Black Friday online sales in the U.S. experienced a 22.3% increase. In China, Singles Day, which occurred November 11, reported nearly $70 billion in sales. This annual Chinese marketing event is the world’s busiest online shopping day. If more organizational leaders endorsed and provided the necessary marketing spend for multi-lingual expansion of their e-commerce channels, they could increase hard dollar return-on-investment (ROI) via additional product sales. It is evident that this trend in global shoppers is only accelerating and Imani Lee is here help organizations capitalize on this important movement.”



About Imani Lee, Inc.

Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has been serving the San Diego and global marketplace for over 17 years. Since 2002, Imani Lee and its affiliate companies have been trusted by the federal government, state governments, various businesses, and some of the world’s fastest growing corporations. Imani Lee, Inc. is a leading provider of language services including translation, interpretation, transcription, language and cultural training, multi-lingual educational curriculum development, software localization, and more. Imani Lee possesses in-house language experts in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Hindi, Punjabi, Kurdish and Chinese. In conjunction with its network of over 3,500 linguists, Imani Lee provides translation services in 150+ languages and dialects. Imani Lee also provides:



· Direct-to-consumer certification and notarization services

· Interpreting for conferences, business meetings, and consumers; delivered onsite, Skype, Facetime or telephone

· International marketing services such as transcreation and foreign social media management

· Multilingual content and development

· Life sciences language services including multi-phase harmonization and validation

· International business localization and cultural training

· International sales rollout /distribution of new and existing products and services

· Federal and civilian government distribution, sales, master agreement product and services inclusion and partnership services



To learn more about the full range of services Imani Lee offers or to arrange a quote visit their website www.imanilee.com.



Alternatively, to hear an audio overview of the services offered by Imani Lee, visit their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/imanileeinc.



Lee Martin

(858) 523-9733



www.imanilee.com



