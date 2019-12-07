Psychological Associates Hires Two Team Members

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. St. Louis, MO, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, recently hired Dr. Jamie Martin as Director of Performance Consulting and Dr. George Matyas as an Organizational and Performance Consultant.Dr. Martin brings more than 10 years of organizational systems and processes experience to the company. Her specialties include assessment for selection, training and development, employee and customer satisfaction improvement, evaluation, and measurement. Dr. Martin earned her Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Saint Louis University, her Master of Science degree in Research & Statistics from the University of Georgia, and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Western Oregon University.Dr. Matyas is a certified International Coach Federation (ICF) executive coach and licensed consulting psychologist with more than 25 years of experience. He has coached over 2,000 leaders at the C-Suite level globally, as well as across a range of industries including consumer products, energy, entertainment, and retail. He is a Center for Credentialing & Education (CCE) Board Certified Coach.“Our company continues to expand even after more than sixty years in existence,” said Psychological Associates’ president Clay Hildebrand. “Drs. Martin and Matyas are the most qualified consultants to handle our client’s growing needs, and we are excited to have them as welcome additions to our organization.”Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. Contact Information Psychological Associates

