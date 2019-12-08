Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Safe Streets Initiative Press Release

Receive press releases from Safe Streets Initiative: By Email RSS Feeds: Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December

Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays.

Denver, CO, December 08, 2019 --(



This community outreach has brought together three industry leaders who feel that it is important to contribute to keeping our streets safe.



Safe Streets Initiative is excited to announce that Colorado Brewers Guild, Colorado Distillers Guild and The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) have decided to join their efforts to support Safe Streets Month this December in Denver, Colorado.



Meagan Miller, president of Colorado Distillers Guild states, "It is a great opportunity for the Colorado Distillers Guild to be a part of Safe Streets Month. This is something very close to my heart, so we are absolutely on board."



With nearly 700 deaths caused by impaired driving in 2016 during the week between Christmas and New Year’s alone, it is a community effort to reduce these numbers.



Cassidee Shull, executive director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) says Safe Streets Month is a wonderful initiative and is proud to be a partner. "Our organization and membership are committed to safety and this time of year is no different, we want to ensure everyone is celebrating with their loved ones safely and responsibly this season."



“The lives and safety of the patrons of breweries is just as important to us as the brewers themselves. We are happy to support Safe Streets Month in Denver in an effort to get folks home safe,” says Shawnee Adelson, executive director of Colorado Brewers Guild.



Safe Streets Month in Denver will run the month of December. It is a collaborative effort to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired driving. These leaders in the alcohol industry made a big impact by showing their support for the effort.



More about Safe Streets Initiative: The Safe Streets Initiative is a coalition of businesses, nonprofit and government agencies to prevent drunk driving accidents and fatalities.



More about Colorado Brewers Guild: The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.



More about Colorado Distillers Guild: The Colorado Distillers Guild (CDG) is a non-profit association promoting the licensed distilling Industry in Colorado. It serves to educate the general public about Colorado distillers, and provides valuable information to its members regarding laws, provisions, directives and orders as may be made by the United States government, the State of Colorado, and the political subdivisions thereof serving the association.



More about The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE): The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) is a member-based, trade non-profit that exists to encourage and support enology and viticulture in Colorado. CAVE promotes the interests of Colorado grape growers and wineries in legislative and political matters, provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, and disseminates current information pertaining to optimum winemaking and agriculture practices for vineyards in the area. CAVE seeks to establish contacts and relationships with other associations, both regional and statewide, to further development and growth of the industry. Denver, CO, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- We all know that the holidays are a time to celebrate with our friends and family. We also know that sometimes we get carried away and have a little too much. The Safe Streets Initiative is working to bring the community together to make a stand against driving while impaired.This community outreach has brought together three industry leaders who feel that it is important to contribute to keeping our streets safe.Safe Streets Initiative is excited to announce that Colorado Brewers Guild, Colorado Distillers Guild and The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) have decided to join their efforts to support Safe Streets Month this December in Denver, Colorado.Meagan Miller, president of Colorado Distillers Guild states, "It is a great opportunity for the Colorado Distillers Guild to be a part of Safe Streets Month. This is something very close to my heart, so we are absolutely on board."With nearly 700 deaths caused by impaired driving in 2016 during the week between Christmas and New Year’s alone, it is a community effort to reduce these numbers.Cassidee Shull, executive director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) says Safe Streets Month is a wonderful initiative and is proud to be a partner. "Our organization and membership are committed to safety and this time of year is no different, we want to ensure everyone is celebrating with their loved ones safely and responsibly this season."“The lives and safety of the patrons of breweries is just as important to us as the brewers themselves. We are happy to support Safe Streets Month in Denver in an effort to get folks home safe,” says Shawnee Adelson, executive director of Colorado Brewers Guild.Safe Streets Month in Denver will run the month of December. It is a collaborative effort to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired driving. These leaders in the alcohol industry made a big impact by showing their support for the effort.More about Safe Streets Initiative: The Safe Streets Initiative is a coalition of businesses, nonprofit and government agencies to prevent drunk driving accidents and fatalities.More about Colorado Brewers Guild: The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.More about Colorado Distillers Guild: The Colorado Distillers Guild (CDG) is a non-profit association promoting the licensed distilling Industry in Colorado. It serves to educate the general public about Colorado distillers, and provides valuable information to its members regarding laws, provisions, directives and orders as may be made by the United States government, the State of Colorado, and the political subdivisions thereof serving the association.More about The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE): The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) is a member-based, trade non-profit that exists to encourage and support enology and viticulture in Colorado. CAVE promotes the interests of Colorado grape growers and wineries in legislative and political matters, provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, and disseminates current information pertaining to optimum winemaking and agriculture practices for vineyards in the area. CAVE seeks to establish contacts and relationships with other associations, both regional and statewide, to further development and growth of the industry. Contact Information Safe Streets Initiative

Vito Montone

310-918-2934



safestreetsinitiative.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Safe Streets Initiative Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend