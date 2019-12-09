PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Daryon Hotels International

Press Release

2019 Hotel of the Year Recipient Sponsored by Daryon Hotels International


Grinnell, IA, December 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity.

The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is also personally involved in the local community by being a member of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grinnell Rotary Club.

Congratulations on being named Hotel of the Year by Community Hotels.

Community Hotels is sponsored by Daryon Hotels International. Community Hotels is an independent, national not-for-profit organization that is operated by volunteers. Community Hotels works closely with hotels and restaurants to encourage their active participation in local and national charities through fund-raising, donation, and volunteering opportunities.
Contact Information
Daryon Hotels International
Nicole Williams
917-338-3320
Contact
www.daryon.com

