Elek & Noss CPAs Announce the Hiring of New Supervisor


Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor.

Cleveland, OH, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Elek & Noss LLC, a local accounting and consulting firm in Lorain County, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeffrey Janosik, CPA, as a Supervisor.

Janosik joins the growing firm to provide additional expertise in planning and tax compliance for small to medium-size businesses, as well as for individuals with complicated situations specializing in tax reduction. He will serve as a support to the Partners, with the planning and execution of assurance services, monthly financial reporting and analysis, preparation of tax returns, as well as other general accounting functions.

For over 35 years, Janosik advised individuals and businesses on various financial issues, including most recently, almost 10 years as owner of his own firm. Prior to Elek & Noss, Janosik started his career in public accounting with a large international firm and spent several years focusing on the underserved community and minority start-ups.

Janosik is a graduate of the University of Toledo, in Ohio with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Elek & Noss LLC
Elek & Noss LLC, a Northeast Ohio certified public accounting firm, provides accounting, auditing, and tax planning and compliance services to small and medium-sized, privately held companies and non-profit organizations in real estate, manufacturing, and various other industries. Committed to providing the highest quality professional service, the firm also assists with individual tax preparations, estate planning, business startup and other general business consulting. For more information about Elek & Noss LLC please visit www.eleknoss.com.
