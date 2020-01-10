Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 30th Anniversary in 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber... Press Release

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual gala, Alegrίa Ball, to raise funds for its core programs and to celebrate outstanding Latino-owned businesses and professionals.

Philadelphia, PA, January 10, 2020 --(



A highlight of the event is the annual presentation of the Excelencia Hispanic Business Awards, which celebrate the growth and success of Latino-owned businesses and professionals. The 2020 recipients have distinguished themselves through their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the community in three categories:



Hispanic Professional of the Year: Angel Corella, Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Ballet

Corella’s talent, passion, and technique have brought him worldwide acclaim and established him as one of the most recognizable names in dance. A passionate teacher and mentor to young professional dancers, under Corella’s leadership, the PA Ballet has named two Cuban dances as principals of the company. He has also received numerous awards, including 1st prize in the National Ballet Competition in Spain and the Prix Benois de la Danse. He has danced for Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Sophia of Spain, and for Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.



Hispanic Business of the Year: LUHV Food

LUHV Food is a family-owned vegan and gluten-free food manufacturer born out of resilience and immigrant determination. The rapidly growing company includes LUHV Bistro in Hatboro and LUHV Vegan Deli at the Reading Terminal Market. Their award-winning products prioritize healthy and environmentally awesome food, without sacrificing taste and are sold at Whole Foods, MOM’s and other specialty retailers along the eastern seaboard. In 2019 they were awarded Best in Philly by Philadelphia Magazine and Best House-Made Burger by Philly Vegan Awards.



Corporate Initiative of the Year: Visit Philadelphia’s Filadelfia- You Gotta Feel It Marketing Campaign

Recognized by Ad Week, the Filadelfia – You Gotta Feel It is a “bold” marketing initiative developed with support from an advisory committee composed of Hispanic leaders committed to showcasing the city’s diversity and to welcoming 2 million Latinx visitors to the region. The multi-million-dollar campaign aims to reach Latino travelers with its Spanglish messaging, yet it also expands its reach to the mainstream, by placing ads in public spaces such as New York’s Penn Station, metro stops and highways to funnel visitors to local events and destinations.



Equally important, the funds raised at the gala will help GPHCC deliver on its 2020 Latino Small Business Agenda including:



· Advocating for a welcoming business environment such as the empowerment of City Council’s Special Committee on Regulatory Review and Reform, and investment in safer, cleaner and attractive neighborhood commercial corridors.

· Helping Latino-Owned businesses adopt best practices by expanding its work in entrepreneur education such as the Accelerate Latinx program launched in 2019.

· Building the social capital of the Chamber’s network in order to provide Latino entrepreneurs with access to the resources and people that will make a difference in their success.



“Latinos are starting businesses at three times the general population rate, outpacing all other groups,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO of the GPHCC. “Yet, we find that only about 3 percent of Hispanic businesses reach a million dollars in revenue. If our businesses were to grow modestly, by only one or two employees, we would be adding 22,000 jobs in communities such as North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, Norristown, Reading and beyond. It costs our economy when Hispanic businesses do not scale up and GPHCC is committed to change that.”



GPHCC’s 30th anniversary celebration, Alegrίa Ball will be a festive event showcasing the rising importance of Latino business and their impact on the economic development in the Philadelphia Region.



For more information about how to participate in the event, please call (215) 845-5456 or email jsuarez@philahispanicchamber.org.



Contact:

Javier Suarez, VP of Strategic Partnerships

215-845-5452 (Office) / 267-979-3297 (Mobile)

Jsuarez@philahispanicchamber.org



About GPHCC

Javier Suarez

215-845-5452



http://bit.ly/Alegria2020



