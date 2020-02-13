Smiths Manchester to Increase Plate Sawing Capacity

Press Releases Smiths Metal Centres Ltd. Press Release

Leeds, United Kingdom, February 13, 2020



So successful that they now need another one.



Added space was factored into the original plan for a third plate saw if SMC Manchester proved to be successful enough. In just under three years, that plan has now turned into reality. A new plate saw will arrive in December 2019 which will be fully operational in January 2020. By increasing capacity, the business will be able to serve its existing customer base even further while attracting new business.



This move serves as a fitting endorsement to the ongoing success of Smiths Manchester as a leading stockholder of engineering materials in the North West of England.



To find out more and to discover how Smiths Manchester can help to improve your supply chain, give us a call on 0161 794 8650.



John Winterton

01767604708



https://www.smithmetal.com



