Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax.

Sarasota, FL, December 12, 2019



With extensive experience in Product Management and Marketing Research, Ram most recently held the position of Associate Product Manager with ITW Permatex.b Ram received his Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunication Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technical University and a Master’s Degree in Information Systems from Stevens Institute of Technology.



Commemorating more than 30 years in business, Eemax has quickly emerged as the #1 brand in their product category. With an extensive product line and top customer base, Eemax continues to dominate the commercial, residential and industrial markets within the United States. In 2013 Eemax merged with the retail manufacturer Ecosmart. In December 2015, Rheem acquired Eemax.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



