Future Point Growth Solutions, TWMalone Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership

Memphis, TN, December 12, 2019 --(



Future Point’s mission is to improve their clients’ revenue streams through guidance, resources, and efficient tools that reduce personal effort while increasing net income. Rodney Waterman, the founder of Future Point, says this partnership completes his vision for the company.



“It’s the final piece to our suite of solutions - sales team formation,” Waterman said. “Our partnership with TWMalone Consulting will give our clients access to years of knowledge that will guide them in hiring the right sales professionals at the right time.”



In addition to hiring advice, TWMalone Consulting founder Terry Malone says her firm also offers services to help make small business sales teams successful.



“Building a sales team isn’t just about finding the right people,” Malone said. “It’s also about developing impactful messaging for the team, finding the right metrics to measure their success, and compensating them appropriately. Without the right experience in sales, business owners can find that these are barriers to success rather than enablers.”



Future Point initially only offered small businesses support in locating the funding they needed to grow. With this partnership and others, Future Point now works with their clients in many ways to increase their revenues.



“Growth doesn’t have to be painful,” Waterman added. “Small business owners don’t have to sacrifice personal time and capital to increase sales. That’s what Future Point is all about - guidance, resources, and tools to make small businesses successful.”



