B2B Opens 11th Annual Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations

Elearning! Media Group opens 2020 Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100. Previous winners include: Amazon, New York Life and NASCAR.

“The Learning! 100 award winners are the world’s top learning organizations driving enterprise performance. From small teams to large enterprises, this award honors those that push the limits of learning and development, to overachieve by exceeding performance expectations,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group.



Previous Learning! 100 honorees include Amazon Web Services, AT&T, American Heart Association, Salesforce, NASCAR, New York Life, and Defense Acquisition University to name a few.



Are You a Learning! 100?

In its 11th year, the Learning! 100 Award Call for Nominations is now open. Elearning! Media Group, host of the Learning! 100 Award invites all organizations, small and large, private or public sector to apply. The process is easy via an online ballot. Entrants invest only $395 to apply which includes the Crystal trophy, media recognition and awards broadcast, when selected as a Learning! 100 winner.



Learning! 100 applications are evaluated on three sets of criteria: (1) Learning Culture Index developed by The Darden School, (2) Collaborative Strategies’ Collaboration TCEP Index and (3) Overall Organizational Performance. The Learning! 100 Awards Committee reviews all applications which are scored and ranked. The 2020 Learning! 100 applications must be submitted by February 1, 2020 for consideration at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100



Important Dates

Learning! 100 Call for Applications December 1 - Feb. 1, 2020

Learning! 100 Winner Notifications April 1, 2020

Learning! 100 Awards Issue Deadline June 1, 2020

Learning! 100 Awards Summer 2020

Learning! 100 Winner Articles, June 2020--June 2021

Web Seminars & Sessions



What Previous Winners Say

The Learning! 100 winners have much to share with the learning community including:



“I’m truly honored that ASAE University was recognized for its online programs,” said Tammy Blosil, ASAE Vice President of Online Learning. “We always strive to create courses that will advance members’ knowledge as well as provide tools and resources they can share and utilize in their organizations.”



"Our customers' success is everything to us. Seeing Amazon Web Services, T-Mobile USA and AMKOR get recognized for their dedication, hard work and accomplishment - and knowing that our solutions are contributing to their success - is an immensely rewarding experience," says Walter Rogers, CEO of CCI and BCI.



“Being ranked in the top 20 is an honor for our organization, and demonstrates that although we are a rather small, privately held organization, we can play with the likes of Salesforce, Facebook, Amazon, and Cisco,” stated Anne Yarmark, EVP of HR & Administration, Choice Logistics.



To learn more about the Learning! 100 Award and prior honorees, visit: http://www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards



About Elearning! Media Group

Elearning! magazine, e-magazine, Elearning! Alert, 2elearning.com and events are produced by B2B Media Company, LLC. Elearning! Magazine is one in a family of 11 media brands serving the $243 billion enterprise learning market. In combination, these brands reach up to 3 million executives and professionals who plan, evaluate and deploy enterprise-wide learning solutions across their organizations each year. To learn more, visit: http://www.2elearning.com.



To learn more at about Elearning! Media Group, visit: 2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning; via Facebook: Elearning!-Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Elearning! Summit.



About the Learning! 100 Award

